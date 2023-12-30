PWHL Inks Historic Broadcasting Agreement with TSN and RDS

The Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) is set to make a significant stride in hockey history with its inaugural season. The league has announced a landmark broadcasting agreement with TSN and RDS, Bell Media’s leading sports networks. The partnership guarantees comprehensive live coverage of the league’s games, ensuring fans have access to the thrilling action of PWHL games, from regular season matches to playoffs and the first-ever PWHL Championship in 2024.

Broadening Horizons: The Broadcasting Agreement

The agreement guarantees coverage across TSN’s national television feeds, TSN+, and RDS for French-language coverage. The sheer scope of the deal is a testament to the growing popularity of women’s hockey, and it marks an important step towards promoting gender equality in sports. The coverage commences on January 1, with a live broadcast of the opening game between New York and Toronto at the Mattamy Athletic Centre in Toronto.

Digital Coverage: Beyond the TV Screen

In addition to television broadcasts, TSN’s digital platforms, such as TSN.ca and the TSN app, will offer additional coverage. The full broadcast schedule for the PWHL is available online. This digital coverage ensures the PWHL and the advancement of women’s hockey receive extensive exposure, reaching fans across the globe.

Unparalleled Exposure for Women’s Hockey

TSN’s SPORTSCENTRE will also provide in-depth coverage throughout the season, including breaking news, reports, highlights, and analysis. This extensive coverage underlines the significant strides the PWHL is making in advancing women’s hockey. The league also announced Air Canada as its latest sponsor, further emphasizing the growing support and recognition for women’s hockey. The inaugural game will be a monumental moment, not just for the PWHL, but for the entire landscape of women’s sports.

