PVR INOX Presents: A Week of Romance with 22 Iconic Re-releases and New Films

This Valentine's week, PVR INOX is taking us on a nostalgic journey with a re-release of 22 iconic romantic films. From 9th to 15th February, movie buffs can enjoy a special film festival showcasing timeless love stories from Bollywood, regional cinema, and Hollywood.

A Week of Romance: 22 Films to Swoon Over

The lineup includes some of the most memorable romantic dramas of all time. Bollywood fans can relive the magic of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ), Veer Zaara, Jab We Met, and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, among others. For those who prefer Hollywood classics, Titanic will be screened as part of the festival.

Regional cinema will also take center stage, with movies like the Tamil sports drama Lal Salaam, featuring Rajinikanth in an extended cameo, and the Telugu action thriller Eagle, starring Ravi Teja and Anupama Parameswaran.

Star Endorsements and Special Offers

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who starred in Jab We Met, shared romantic moments from the film on Instagram, adding to the excitement surrounding the re-release. Moviegoers in the South can take advantage of the "Buy One Get One Free" ticket offer, while audiences in the rest of India can enjoy special ticket prices starting at Rs. 112.

A Perfect Blend of Old and New

In addition to the re-releases, PVR INOX is also showcasing new films that promise to be equally captivating. Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is a romantic comedy set in a futuristic society, featuring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. The Iron Claw follows the Von Erich wrestling family in the 1970s and 1980s.

For those looking for a more dramatic experience, the movie Monster tells the story of a single mother's quest for truth regarding her son's sudden change in behavior.

This Valentine's week, PVR INOX offers a diverse selection of movies that cater to every taste. So, grab your partner and head to the nearest PVR INOX cinema to enjoy a week of romance and nostalgia.

