PVR INOX Brings Timeless Love Stories Back to Theaters This Valentine's Week

This Valentine's week, PVR INOX is taking us on a nostalgic journey, re-releasing iconic romantic films in theaters from 9th to 15th February. The special film festival, a love letter to cinema lovers, offers a diverse lineup of 22 films across languages, including Bollywood, regional cinema, and Hollywood classics.

A Festival of Love Stories

The festival features timeless Bollywood romances like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Veer Zara, Jab We Met, and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. Hollywood classics such as Titanic and The Notebook will also grace the silver screen once more. Kareena Kapoor Khan, who starred in the beloved Jab We Met, shared a heartwarming compilation of romantic moments from the film on social media to promote the event.

Celebrating Diversity and Affordability

With a diverse lineup of 22 films, PVR INOX caters to various preferences and languages. The selection includes 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya', a comedic sci-fi romance featuring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, and 'The Iron Claw', a biographical drama about the Von Erich wrestling family. Regional cinema is also represented with 'Lal Salaam', a Tamil sports drama directed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth, and 'Eagle', a Telugu action thriller centered around a mysterious legend.

Special Offers for Moviegoers

To make this Valentine's week even more special, PVR INOX is offering a Buy One Get One Free deal in the South and special ticket prices starting at Rs. 112 (INR) in the rest of India. Moviegoers can enjoy these releases and relive their favorite romantic moments on the big screen at PVR INOX cinemas.

As the lights dim and the curtains rise, let the magic of cinema transport you and your loved ones to a world of enchanting stories, timeless romance, and cherished memories. Happy Valentine's week from PVR INOX.