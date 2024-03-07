PV Sindhu Triumphs Over Beiwen Zhang, Secures Quarter-Final Spot at French Open Super 750

India's star shuttler PV Sindhu showcased resilience and skill to storm into the quarter-finals of the French Open Super 750 tournament, notching a remarkable victory against Beiwen Zhang of the USA. This victory marks a significant milestone in Sindhu's comeback journey, especially after her recent recovery from a knee injury. Meanwhile, Kidambi Srikanth's journey was halted in a closely contested battle against Guang Zu of China.

Advertisment

Remarkable Comeback for Sindhu

Despite a challenging start, Sindhu's determination saw her overturn a first-game deficit to clinch the match with scores of 13-21, 21-10, 21-14 against World No. 10 Zhang. Adjusting her strategy to counter Zhang's precise control of the drift, Sindhu shifted gears to a more aggressive playstyle, a move that ultimately paid dividends. Her victory not only secures her a spot in the quarter-finals but also marks her first foray into the top stages of the season since her injury hiatus.

Srikanth's Narrow Defeat

Advertisment

On the men's side, Kidambi Srikanth faced a formidable opponent in Guang Zu of China. In a match that epitomized the competitive spirit of badminton, Srikanth, the former World No.1, displayed heart and skill in equal measure. Despite a valiant effort, he narrowly missed advancing, with the final score reading 21-19, 12-21, 20-22 after an exhausting 78 minutes of play. This result sees Srikanth bowing out of the tournament, yet his performance remains a testament to his resilience and skill.

Continued Success for Indian Doubles

Adding to the Indian contingent's success, the doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand sailed into the quarterfinals with a convincing win over the Japanese duo, Yuki Fukushima and Sayaka Hirota. Their next challenge is a daunting one, facing the world no.1 Chinese pair of Chen Qing Chen and Jia Yifan. This victory not only underscores the depth of talent in Indian badminton but also sets the stage for an exciting quarter-final clash.

As the tournament progresses, Sindhu's victory serves as a beacon of her relentless pursuit of excellence and a promising sign of her form. With the quarter-finals on the horizon, the badminton community watches eagerly, anticipating further thrilling performances from India's badminton stars. This tournament not only showcases the individual brilliance of players like Sindhu but also highlights the competitive spirit and resilience that defines the sport.