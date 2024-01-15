Subscribe

0

Advertisment
#Sports #United States

Purdue's Kent Hsaio Clinches Victory at the First Coast Amateur Golf Tournament

Purdue University junior, Kent Hsaio, triumphed at the First Coast Amateur golf tournament, following a riveting competition with Ergo Eroshenko. This marks Hsaio's redemption from a third-place finish at the St. Augustine Amateur.

author-image
Salman Khan
New Update
Purdue's Kent Hsaio Clinches Victory at the First Coast Amateur Golf Tournament

In a thrilling climax at the First Coast Amateur golf tournament, Purdue University junior, Kent Hsaio, emerged victorious with a decisive 12-foot birdie putt on the final hole at Amelia National. The win came after a riveting competition with Ergo Eroshenko of the University of Central Florida, who finished a mere stroke behind.

Advertisment

Neck-and-Neck Competition

Both players matched each other stroke for stroke throughout the final round, ultimately tied at 10-under before facing the 18th tee. Demonstrating exceptional resilience and skill, Hsaio concluded the competition with a score of 11-under-par 205, while Eroshenko narrowly missed a 15-foot birdie putt that could have extended the tournament.

Strong Performances

Advertisment

Florida State's Wilmer Edero claimed third position with an impressive 8-under score, thanks to a strong performance that included two eagles on the front nine. The leaderboard was a testament to the high level of collegiate talent at the tournament, dominated by active college players from multiple conferences.

A Redemption for Hsaio

This triumph marks a redemption for Hsaio, following a third-place finish at the St. Augustine Amateur just over a month ago. Moreover, it establishes him as the second Purdue player to clinch the First Coast Amateur, following in the footsteps of Cole Bradley who triumphed in 2018 and 2020.

Advertisment
Advertisment