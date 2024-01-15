Purdue's Kent Hsaio Clinches Victory at the First Coast Amateur Golf Tournament

In a thrilling climax at the First Coast Amateur golf tournament, Purdue University junior, Kent Hsaio, emerged victorious with a decisive 12-foot birdie putt on the final hole at Amelia National. The win came after a riveting competition with Ergo Eroshenko of the University of Central Florida, who finished a mere stroke behind.

Neck-and-Neck Competition

Both players matched each other stroke for stroke throughout the final round, ultimately tied at 10-under before facing the 18th tee. Demonstrating exceptional resilience and skill, Hsaio concluded the competition with a score of 11-under-par 205, while Eroshenko narrowly missed a 15-foot birdie putt that could have extended the tournament.

Strong Performances

Florida State's Wilmer Edero claimed third position with an impressive 8-under score, thanks to a strong performance that included two eagles on the front nine. The leaderboard was a testament to the high level of collegiate talent at the tournament, dominated by active college players from multiple conferences.

A Redemption for Hsaio

This triumph marks a redemption for Hsaio, following a third-place finish at the St. Augustine Amateur just over a month ago. Moreover, it establishes him as the second Purdue player to clinch the First Coast Amateur, following in the footsteps of Cole Bradley who triumphed in 2018 and 2020.