Sports

Purdue Holds No. 1 Spot for Third Week as Gonzaga’s Ranking Stumbles

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:19 am EST
Purdue Holds No. 1 Spot for Third Week as Gonzaga's Ranking Stumbles

In a display of sustained athletic prowess, Purdue University’s men’s basketball team has notched its third consecutive week at the No. 1 ranking in the AP Top 25 poll. The Boilermakers have once again proved their mettle, garnering an additional three first-place votes, bringing their total to 49 out of 63 from the discerning national media panel. This feat sees them comfortably outpacing the second-place holder, Kansas, which received five first-place nods.

Purdue’s Dominance and Gonzaga’s Fall

While Purdue’s dominance remains unchallenged, the basketball landscape was not devoid of shifts and surprises. Most notably, Gonzaga University’s basketball team experienced a significant drop, falling to No. 24 from No. 13. This setback came in the wake of their loss to San Diego State, marking their third loss in five games. Despite this stumble, Gonzaga’s resilience shone through as they managed to maintain a 142-week streak in the poll—a run that has been ongoing since January 2016. However, this impressive streak is now hanging in the balance.

Changing Landscapes in College Basketball Rankings

Other notable movements in the rankings include Arizona’s descent to tenth following a loss to Stanford, while Connecticut (UConn) and Tennessee ascended to the fourth and fifth places respectively. Kentucky saw a rise to sixth place, with Marquette, North Carolina, and Illinois following closely in the seventh, eighth, and ninth ranks. The bottom of the top 25 bore witness to new entrants like Auburn, marking their stamp on the basketball scene. Conversely, teams like FAU saw a decrease in their standings, suffering a drop following a surprise loss to Florida Gulf Coast.

Conference Representation and the Road Ahead

The Big 12 led the conference representation with six teams making their presence felt in the poll, followed by the SEC with four. As the 2023 preconference schedule concludes, the AP Top 25 poll serves as a crucial indicator of college basketball standings and team performance, setting the stage for an exciting season ahead. Houston held onto the third spot, ensuring their undefeated streak continued after a triumphant win against Penn, thereby securing the remaining nine first-place votes.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

