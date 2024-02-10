Purdue Boilermakers Extend Winning Streak to Eight, Zach Edey Shines with 26 Points

In a commanding display, the No. 2-ranked Purdue Boilermakers extended their winning streak to eight games by defeating Indiana 79-59. The match took place at Mackey Arena, where Purdue's center, Zach Edey, led his team with an impressive 26 points and 11 rebounds. As the final buzzer sounded, the jubilant crowd roared in approval, celebrating another milestone in Edey's illustrious college basketball career.

A Dominant Performance

Purdue's victory was a testament to their relentless offense and stifling defense. They outscored Indiana 44-31 in the second half, shooting an impressive 44% from the floor compared to Indiana's 36%. The Boilermakers also dominated in rebounds (44-30) and turnovers (13-16), showcasing their superiority in multiple aspects of the game.

Purdue's Braden Smith complemented Edey's performance with 19 points and 9 rebounds, while Mason Gillis made a significant contribution with 3 three-point goals. However, it was Edey's late three-pointer, calmly banked in with six minutes remaining, that sent the Mackey Arena crowd into a frenzy.

For Indiana, Mackenzie Mgbako was the top scorer with 12 points. However, the team struggled with shooting, hitting only 28% of their shots after starting 4-4. They also had a dismal 4-16 record from the three-point range.

Notable Performances and Fouls

Indiana's Malik Reneau had an off night, scoring just six points on 3-11 shooting and committing three turnovers. Indiana coach Mike Woodson benched Kel'el Ware in the first half after he picked up two fouls. This decision seemed to disrupt Indiana's rhythm, allowing Purdue to close the half on a 15-7 run.

Purdue's dominance was not without interruptions. A technical foul was called on Purdue's Trey Jones, momentarily shifting the momentum. However, the Boilermakers quickly regained control, demonstrating their resilience and determination.

Edey's Milestone Moment

Edey's three-point shot marked a new milestone in his career. As a four-year player for the Boilermakers, he has an impressive college basketball resume, including being named AP Player of the Year, an All-American, and the Big Ten Player of the Year. His ability to adapt and excel in various situations has made him a formidable force on the court.

As the final buzzer sounded, it was clear that Purdue's victory was more than just a win; it was a statement. With their dominant performance, the Boilermakers have solidified their position as a force to be reckoned with in college basketball. As for Edey, his late three-pointer serves as a reminder of his versatility and the impact he brings to the game.

With this victory, Purdue continues to build momentum heading into the latter part of the season. For Indiana, it's back to the drawing board as they look to regroup and bounce back from this decisive loss.