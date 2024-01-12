Punjab’s Chief Minister Spearheads Youth Empowerment with New Libraries and Sports Facilities

Indian state Punjab’s Chief Minister, Bhagwant Singh Mann, has unveiled a major initiative with the inauguration of 14 ultra-modern libraries in the Sangrur district. Constructed at an expense of INR 4.62 crores, these libraries represent a bold stride towards fostering reading habits among the state’s youth and catalyzing socio-economic development.

Modern Libraries: A Haven for Book Enthusiasts

These libraries are far from ordinary, boasting state-of-the-art amenities including air conditioning, inverters, and CCTV surveillance. With Wi-Fi connectivity, they are designed to offer a conducive environment for the readers. What sets these libraries apart is their collection of rare and valuable books, turning them into a treasure trove for book enthusiasts.

Elevating Sports Infrastructure

Alongside the libraries, the Chief Minister also inaugurated a Weight Lifting center and Astro Turf facilities at the War Heroes Stadium. This move underscores the government’s commitment to promoting sports and utilizing it as a conduit to channel the energy of the youth in a constructive manner.

Championing the Cause of Athletes

In a bid to safeguard sports infrastructure and athletes, Mann made the landmark decision to refrain from conducting Republic Day parades on synthetic tracks, a move aimed to prevent potential damage. In line with this policy, the upcoming Republic Day function in Ludhiana has been shifted to another location. This exemplifies the government’s proactive role in supporting athletes, ranging from providing funds for game preparation to celebrating the achievements of Punjabi players who brought home a record number of medals from the last Asian Games.

These initiatives, both in the realm of education and sports, highlight the state government’s commitment to nurturing talent and ensuring the holistic development of its youth.