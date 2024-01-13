en English
Pakistan

Punjab University Students Triumph in National Athletics Championships

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 9:30 pm EST
In a triumphant display of athletic prowess, students from the Punjab University Department of Sports Sciences have outshone their peers in national athletics championships. Two of these talented individuals, Osama Hasan and Sunaina Musawar, were crowned the best athletes in their respective competitions, bringing honor to their department and the university.

Osama Hasan: A Rising Star

Osama Hasan, a student from the Department of Sports Sciences, emerged as the best athlete in the All Pakistan (Men’s) Inter-University Athletics Championship. The event, hosted in Peshawar, welcomed competitors from various universities across Pakistan. Hasan’s performance, however, was unmatched. His victory not only cemented his status as one of the leading athletes in the country, it also highlighted the caliber of talent nurtured by Punjab University.

Sunaina Musawar: A Champion in Her Own Right

Similarly, Sunaina Musawar, another student from the Department of Sports Sciences, won the title of the best athlete at the All-Pakistan (Women) Inter-University Athletics Championship. Hosted by Punjab University itself, this competition showcased the country’s top female athletes. Musawar’s performance, however, stood head and shoulders above the rest. Her victory brought her the prestigious recognition of the country’s top female athlete and underscored the exceptional training provided by the university’s sports program.

Commendation and Celebration

Following these striking victories, Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood congratulated the Chairman Department of Sports Sciences Prof Dr Zafar Iqbal Butt and the victorious athletes. These successes are a testament to the department’s commitment to fostering athletic talent and the students’ dedication to their sport. As these two athletes continue their journey, their victories serve as a beacon of inspiration for their fellow athletes and a mark of pride for Punjab University.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

