Punjab and Jharkhand Emerge Victorious in 67th National School Games

The 67th National School Games, a testament to the burgeoning sports culture in Indian schools, culminated in Ludhiana, marking the end of a six-day spectacle of competition and camaraderie. The event, a vibrant display of young talent, saw Punjab establishing dominance in both U-17 judo and U-19 karate for boys and girls, while Jharkhand clinched the national championship in U-19 girls’ football.

Punjab’s Judo and Karate Supremacy

Punjab emerged victorious, heralding a new era in the school-level sports fraternity. The state’s performance in judo and karate was nothing short of exemplary, with the team securing a staggering total of 22 medals in karate and 13 in judo. This triumph was not only a testament to the players’ mettle and resilience but also the effective training provided by the state sports authorities.

Jharkhand Girls’ Football Triumph

In the fiercely contested U-19 girls’ football championship, Jharkhand emerged as the undisputed champions, defeating West Bengal in a thrilling finale. The Jharkhand team members shared their stories of rigorous training and the resulting satisfaction of winning gold. Their victory underscores the importance of determination, discipline, and teamwork in achieving success on the football field.

Closing Ceremony Highlights

The closing ceremony culminated in the distribution of trophies, medals, and certificates, presided over by SDM (west) Harjinder Singh. Singh underscored the importance of sports in shaping the youth’s character and fostering a spirit of healthy competition. The presence of key educational officers at the event underlined its significance in promoting sports at the school level, furthering the agenda of holistic education.