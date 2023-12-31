en English
Ireland

Punchestown Horse Racing Event in Limbo due to Adverse Weather

By: Salman Khan
Published: December 31, 2023 at 6:11 am EST
The scheduled horse racing event at Punchestown, which is slated to take place on Sunday, hangs in the balance due to the ongoing adverse weather conditions. A critical inspection is planned for 7.30am to determine whether the event can proceed as per the planned schedule.

Punchestown Track Condition

The Punchestown race track has been subjected to heavy rainfall, with the total precipitation amounting to 78mm since the close of entries. Despite the ground being heavy, it remains suitable for racing presently. However, the additional forecasted rain of six to eight millimetres casts doubts on the feasibility of the event.

Officials’ Viewpoint

Brendan Sheridan, the Clerk of the Course at Punchestown, has expressed optimism that the racing event can proceed if the weather forecast holds true. This inspection is in the wake of substantial rainfall between the entry and declaration stages of the meeting.

Highlights of the Day

The day’s racing event is highlighted by the Tote.ie Hurdle, which boasts a competitive lineup, including three former winners from the Cheltenham races: Sir Gerhard, Vanillier, and Jeff Kidder. This race is scheduled for 2.15pm, provided the weather conditions permit.

Ireland Sports Weather
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

