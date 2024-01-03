en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Fashion

Puma Unleashes Velocity Nitro 3 Psychedelic Rush: A Technological Marvel in Running Shoes

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:55 am EST
Puma Unleashes Velocity Nitro 3 Psychedelic Rush: A Technological Marvel in Running Shoes

Running shoe giant, Puma, has unveiled their latest innovation, the Velocity Nitro 3 Psychedelic Rush, encapsulating advanced technology to enhance athletes’ performance. In a bid to offer unparalleled versatility for all distances, the new release focuses on increased cushioning, breathability, support, and stability.

A Leap in Comfort and Performance

The Velocity Nitro 3 stands distinct with two millimeters more of Puma’s proprietary Nitrofoam, a nitrogen-infused foam that offers explosive energy return, thereby dramatically enhancing the runner’s performance. Further boosting comfort is a foam-reinforced rolled collar, designed to offer a snug yet non-restrictive fit.

Targeted Support and Superior Traction

Understanding the need for support in high-stress areas during running, the shoe boasts a breathable mesh upper lined with Pwrtape. This unique feature provides targeted support, ensuring a comfortable and secure stride. Complementing the shoe’s impressive features, the Pumagrip outsole offers robust traction across a variety of surfaces, ensuring stability during runs, regardless of the terrain.

Distinctive Design and Availability

The design of Velocity Nitro 3 goes beyond functionality, featuring a distinctive Psychedelic Rush color scheme. The contrasting black and silver Puma formstrip adds to the visual appeal, balanced with a predominantly white midsole. The shoe is set to hit the shelves on January 24, 2024, at select retail stores. From February 1, 2024, running enthusiasts can also purchase it through Puma’s official channel and flagship stores, making it widely accessible for runners globally.

0
Fashion Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

BetterMe's Gym Wear and Equipment: A Review by Eve Rowlands and Narin Flanders

By Justice Nwafor

Karl Stefanovic's Humorous Leap into Influencer Fashion and Acting

By BNN Correspondents

IKAT 2.0: A Celebration of Malaysia's Heritage Textiles

By BNN Correspondents

Inaugural Chuxiong Fashion Week: A Celebration of Yi Ethnic Culture

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Embrace the Fringe Revolution: Hairstylists Advocate for Timeless Hair ...
@Fashion · 20 mins
Embrace the Fringe Revolution: Hairstylists Advocate for Timeless Hair ...
heart comment 0
Ancestry Introduces ‘Heer’: A Union of Tradition and Modernity in Wedding Fashion

By Dil Bar Irshad

Ancestry Introduces 'Heer': A Union of Tradition and Modernity in Wedding Fashion
Style Bot: The AI-Powered Fashion Game-Changer

By Hadeel Hashem

Style Bot: The AI-Powered Fashion Game-Changer
The Evolution of Workwear Fashion in the Post-Pandemic Era

By BNN Correspondents

The Evolution of Workwear Fashion in the Post-Pandemic Era
Emily Ratajkowski’s New Year Bash and Rumored Close Friendship with Moses Sumney

By Mazhar Abbas

Emily Ratajkowski's New Year Bash and Rumored Close Friendship with Moses Sumney
Latest Headlines
World News
Hindu Activist Arrested After 31 Years: A Political Witch-Hunt or Justice Served?
18 seconds
Hindu Activist Arrested After 31 Years: A Political Witch-Hunt or Justice Served?
Wenger Names Euro 2024 Favorites, Amid Germany's Coalition Troubles and Economic Woes
2 mins
Wenger Names Euro 2024 Favorites, Amid Germany's Coalition Troubles and Economic Woes
Tamil Nadu CM Honors Freedom Fighters Velunachiyar and Kattabomman
3 mins
Tamil Nadu CM Honors Freedom Fighters Velunachiyar and Kattabomman
Thabo Mbeki, Former South African President, Dies at 74
3 mins
Thabo Mbeki, Former South African President, Dies at 74
Izocam Sailing Team: Riding the Waves of Success and Sustainability
3 mins
Izocam Sailing Team: Riding the Waves of Success and Sustainability
Karolina Pliskova Triumphs over Naomi Osaka in Thrilling Brisbane International Match
3 mins
Karolina Pliskova Triumphs over Naomi Osaka in Thrilling Brisbane International Match
The Making of a Chelsea Player: Alfie Gilchrist's Premier League Debut
3 mins
The Making of a Chelsea Player: Alfie Gilchrist's Premier League Debut
Hamirpur District Gears Up for Vice President's Visit with Heightened Security
3 mins
Hamirpur District Gears Up for Vice President's Visit with Heightened Security
Stellenbosch FC in Contract Extension Talks with Fawaz Basadien
3 mins
Stellenbosch FC in Contract Extension Talks with Fawaz Basadien
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
49 mins
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
54 mins
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
1 hour
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
4 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
6 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
7 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
7 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
8 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
9 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app