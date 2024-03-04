Puma Golf and Arnold Palmer Launch New Collection for Arnold Palmer Invitational

As the Arnold Palmer Invitational tournament draws near, scheduled from March 7 through March 10, a special collaboration has taken the golf world by storm. Puma Golf, in partnership with the legacy of the late golf Hall of Famer Arnold Palmer, has unveiled a new capsule collection. This assortment not only pays tribute to Palmer's iconic style and achievements but also aims to bring a piece of his legacy to fans and players alike.

Advertisment

Iconic Partnership, Timeless Collection

The Puma Golf x Arnold Palmer Collection is a blend of tradition and modernity, featuring seven polos, a full-zip jacket, pleated shorts, three golf caps, one visor, and four limited-edition footwear styles. Palmer's signature color scheme, the iconic umbrella logo, and ice-tea emblems are tastefully integrated across the collection. From the vibrant floral print polos to the sleek design of the Phantomcat Nitro Palmer edition spikeless golf shoes, priced at $200, each piece embodies the spirit of Arnold Palmer. The collection also includes the Avant shoe, available at $160, which offers golfers a traditional look with premium full-grain waterproof leather and a timeless color palette. Meanwhile, the Fusion Classic ($120) and the Slipstream G ($150) shoes present a more casual, street-inspired look.

Chris MacNeill, team head of PLM - Golf Apparel & Accessories at Puma Golf, expressed the team's enthusiasm for working with the Arnold Palmer team. "The goal is always to capture the essence of Mr. Palmer's style," he stated, highlighting the collection's alignment with Palmer's classic color palette and premium materials. Additionally, the capsule extends to performance tees, golf towels, and a special Cobra x Vessel tour-validated stand bag, retailing at $650.

Advertisment

Celebrating Legacy on the Green

Puma athlete Rickie Fowler is set to don pieces from the collection as he competes at The Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill, Florida. This move not only honors Arnold Palmer's memory but also showcases the collection's versatility and appeal to contemporary golfers. The Arnold Palmer Collection is now available for purchase, inviting fans and enthusiasts to embody the style and grace of the legendary golfer.

Impact and Availability

With its thoughtful design and homage to one of golf's greatest figures, the Puma Golf x Arnold Palmer Collection stands as a testament to Arnold Palmer's enduring influence on the sport and style of golf. Available online at pumagolf.com, this collection offers an opportunity for fans to connect with Palmer's legacy. Whether on the green or in everyday life, the pieces from this collection promise to carry the essence of Palmer's timeless style and charisma.

This collaboration not only commemorates the Arnold Palmer Invitational but also sets the stage for the upcoming Masters tournament, capturing the excitement and nostalgia of golf's rich history. As players and fans gear up for a season of tournaments and championships, the Puma Golf x Arnold Palmer Collection serves as a bridge between past and present, celebrating the sport's legends while embracing the future of golf fashion.