Business

PUMA Earns Global Distinction as Top Employer

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:11 am EST
PUMA Earns Global Distinction as Top Employer

PUMA, a renowned sports brand, has garnered international recognition by being named a Top Employer globally, in four regions and in 24 countries. This distinction, the second of its kind globally and fifth in Europe, has been awarded by the Top Employers Institute, a prestigious authority that evaluates companies across six HR domains and 20 topics. The award accentuates PUMA’s dedication to providing an attractive workplace for its employees.

Endeavour Towards Employee Satisfaction

PUMA’s commitment to employee satisfaction is manifested in the comprehensive range of services and benefits it offers. The company provides access to a wide array of courses and trainings, free gym and sports course access, flexible working hours, and mobile office options. Additionally, PUMA acknowledges the importance of work-life balance by offering part-time employment and sabbatical opportunities.

Support for Employees with Children

For employees with children, PUMA goes the extra mile in providing supportive facilities. Parent-child offices, nursing rooms, daycare spots, and summer camps are some of the provisions that ensure these employees can balance their personal and professional lives effectively.

Pushing Sport and Culture Forward

With a history spanning 75 years, PUMA has consistently pushed the boundaries of sport and culture. Offering performance and lifestyle products in various categories and collaborating with esteemed designers and brands, PUMA continues to make strides in the sports industry. The PUMA Group, inclusive of PUMA, Cobra Golf, and stichd, operates in over 120 countries and employs approximately 20,000 people around the world. The group’s headquarters are located in Herzogenaurach, Germany.

Business Germany Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

