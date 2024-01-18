PUMA Earns Global Distinction as Top Employer

PUMA, a renowned sports brand, has garnered international recognition by being named a Top Employer globally, in four regions and in 24 countries. This distinction, the second of its kind globally and fifth in Europe, has been awarded by the Top Employers Institute, a prestigious authority that evaluates companies across six HR domains and 20 topics. The award accentuates PUMA’s dedication to providing an attractive workplace for its employees.

Endeavour Towards Employee Satisfaction

PUMA’s commitment to employee satisfaction is manifested in the comprehensive range of services and benefits it offers. The company provides access to a wide array of courses and trainings, free gym and sports course access, flexible working hours, and mobile office options. Additionally, PUMA acknowledges the importance of work-life balance by offering part-time employment and sabbatical opportunities.

Support for Employees with Children

For employees with children, PUMA goes the extra mile in providing supportive facilities. Parent-child offices, nursing rooms, daycare spots, and summer camps are some of the provisions that ensure these employees can balance their personal and professional lives effectively.

Pushing Sport and Culture Forward

With a history spanning 75 years, PUMA has consistently pushed the boundaries of sport and culture. Offering performance and lifestyle products in various categories and collaborating with esteemed designers and brands, PUMA continues to make strides in the sports industry. The PUMA Group, inclusive of PUMA, Cobra Golf, and stichd, operates in over 120 countries and employs approximately 20,000 people around the world. The group’s headquarters are located in Herzogenaurach, Germany.