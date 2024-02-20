PUMA and F1 ACADEMY Forge Groundbreaking Partnership to Propel Women in Motorsport

In a move that marks a significant milestone in the world of motorsport, PUMA, the iconic sport and athleisure brand, has teamed up with F1 ACADEMY in a multi-year partnership. This collaboration, set to kick off ahead of the series' second season in Saudi Arabia on March 7, 2024, aims to revolutionize female participation in motorsport, blending PUMA's legacy in high-performance apparel with F1 ACADEMY's vision for inclusivity on and off the racetrack.

A Leap Forward for Women in Motorsport

The partnership is not just about branding; it's a commitment to breaking barriers. PUMA, with its four-decade-long pedigree in crafting cutting-edge motorsport gear, will now extend its expertise to designing team and fan attire, alongside lifestyle collections that speak to a new era of motorsport enthusiasts. At the heart of this collaboration is the special PUMA livery for the 2024 season, which will see Ferrari Academy driver Aurelia Nobels taking the wheel for ART Grand Prix under the new banner. This initiative is more than a visual change; it's a signal of a broader shift towards diversity and inclusion in a sport historically dominated by men.

Empowering the Next Generation

More than just equipping athletes, the partnership is set on empowering them. F1 ACADEMY Managing Director, Susie Wolff MBE, and PUMA Chief Product Officer, Maria Valdes, have both highlighted the collaboration's capacity to bridge the gap between sport, lifestyle, and fashion. This union aims to not only foster the advancement of women in motorsport but also to connect with PUMA's global audience, promoting F1 ACADEMY's mission far and wide. The agreement includes providing race gear to wild card entries and partner livery drivers, as well as supplying footwear for F1 ACADEMY staff, ensuring that every level of the operation benefits from PUMA's technological and design expertise.

Innovating for the Future

Amid the excitement of this partnership, PUMA has also announced the launch of the George Russell SpeedcatPro 75, a limited edition shoe that celebrates the brand's 75th anniversary. This shoe, compliant with FIA standards and inspired by George Russell's racing footwear, showcases the pinnacle of PUMA's precision engineering in motorsport. It's a testament to the brand's commitment to innovation, blending the worlds of professional racing and everyday fashion in a product that's as functional as it is stylish.

As the F1 ACADEMY gears up for its second season in Saudi Arabia, the impact of this partnership with PUMA is set to reverberate throughout the motorsport world. By uniting PUMA's history of apparel innovation with F1 ACADEMY's mission to enhance female participation in motorsport, this collaboration is not just about changing the game—it's about setting a new standard for inclusivity and empowerment in sports. With trailblazers like Aurelia Nobels at the helm and the backing of a global brand like PUMA, the future of women in motorsport looks brighter than ever.