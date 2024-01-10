en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Puka Nacua and Hallie Aiono: A Supportive Relationship in the NFL Spotlight

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 10, 2024 at 6:43 pm EST
Puka Nacua and Hallie Aiono: A Supportive Relationship in the NFL Spotlight

In the high-stakes world of the National Football League (NFL), Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua stands tall. Not only for his impressive sports performance but for the strength of the relationship he shares with his girlfriend, Hallie Aiono. The couple, who have been together since at least 2021 during Nacua’s tenure at Brigham Young University, share a rich Polynesian heritage. Nacua’s roots trace back to West Samoa, while Aiono’s father is half Samoan and half Maori.

Strength in Unity: Puka Nacua and Hallie Aiono

Arizona-born Hallie Aiono has a diverse career trajectory. She began her journey as a paraprofessional working with special needs children, transitioned into a dental assistant, and eventually blossomed into a content creator. Her brother, Alex Aiono, is a recognized singer and actor. Aiono’s significant social media presence, with over 100,000 followers on platforms such as Instagram and TikTok, showcases her influence and reach.

Supportive Partner in the NFL Spotlight

Throughout Nacua’s NFL journey, Aiono has been a constant source of support. She is a regular at his games, celebrating milestones like his first NFL touchdown and his record-breaking rookie season for receiving yards and receptions. The pair maintain a degree of privacy but occasionally share glimpses of their relationship on social media, including a viral TikTok capturing Aiono’s emotional reaction to Nacua’s game-winning touchdown.

The Rising Star: Puka Nacua

Puka Nacua’s star is on the rise. He is emerging as a favorite to secure the NFL’s Offensive Rookie of the Year award. Nacua’s regular-season stats are impressive, with 160 targets, 105 catches for 1486 yards, and six touchdowns. His outstanding performance has positioned him in the running for this prestigious accolade.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
1 min ago
Nepal Cricketer Sandeep Lamichhane Convicted of Rape; Handed Eight-Year Jail Term
In a startling development, Nepal’s star legspinner Sandeep Lamichhane has been pronounced guilty of rape by a Kathmandu court. The court has sentenced Lamichhane, who has represented Nepal in more than 100 international matches, to an eight-year prison term. Guilty Verdict and Suspension The verdict followed the issuance of an arrest warrant against the cricketer,
Nepal Cricketer Sandeep Lamichhane Convicted of Rape; Handed Eight-Year Jail Term
End of an Era: Legendary College Football Coach Nick Saban Retires
5 mins ago
End of an Era: Legendary College Football Coach Nick Saban Retires
Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment Appoints Keith Pelley as New President and CEO
5 mins ago
Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment Appoints Keith Pelley as New President and CEO
Tennessee Titans Eye Raiders' Antonio Pierce for Head Coach Position
3 mins ago
Tennessee Titans Eye Raiders' Antonio Pierce for Head Coach Position
Rudiger's Goal Secures Real Madrid's Spot in Spanish Super Cup Final
5 mins ago
Rudiger's Goal Secures Real Madrid's Spot in Spanish Super Cup Final
Nick Saban: A Legendary Career Comes to an End
5 mins ago
Nick Saban: A Legendary Career Comes to an End
Latest Headlines
World News
Poland's Political Landscape Transforms with Inauguration of Pro-European Government
30 seconds
Poland's Political Landscape Transforms with Inauguration of Pro-European Government
Georgia Lawmakers Outline Policy Priorities for 2024
1 min
Georgia Lawmakers Outline Policy Priorities for 2024
Chris Christie Ends Presidential Bid After New Hampshire Setback
2 mins
Chris Christie Ends Presidential Bid After New Hampshire Setback
Pentagon to Host Media Engagement on New National Defense Industrial Strategy
3 mins
Pentagon to Host Media Engagement on New National Defense Industrial Strategy
Tennessee Titans Eye Raiders' Antonio Pierce for Head Coach Position
3 mins
Tennessee Titans Eye Raiders' Antonio Pierce for Head Coach Position
Acoramidis: A Promising New Treatment for Life-Threatening Heart Condition
3 mins
Acoramidis: A Promising New Treatment for Life-Threatening Heart Condition
Sun Protection: A Cautionary Tale from an Australian Music Festival
4 mins
Sun Protection: A Cautionary Tale from an Australian Music Festival
The Divided State of US Political Parties: In Search of Majority Rule
4 mins
The Divided State of US Political Parties: In Search of Majority Rule
Rudiger's Goal Secures Real Madrid's Spot in Spanish Super Cup Final
5 mins
Rudiger's Goal Secures Real Madrid's Spot in Spanish Super Cup Final
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
2 hours
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
3 hours
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
4 hours
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
4 hours
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
8 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
8 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
10 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
11 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
12 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app