Pueblo South's Maurice Austin Nears Top 10 Scorers in State History

Maurice "Mo" Austin, the basketball marvel from Pueblo South, is on the verge of an impressive milestone. With just 33 points shy, he is poised to etch his name among the top 10 scorers in Colorado's state history. Austin's breathtaking performances throughout the season have paved his path towards this potential record-shattering achievement.

Unprecedented Achievements

Austin's spectacular talent has not only made him the all-time leader in steals across the state but also the most prolific high school scorer in Pueblo's history. Averaging a staggering 33.1 points and 5.9 steals each game, Austin has showcased his extraordinary prowess on the court. His impressive stint includes a game where he set a career-high and a school record by scoring 56 points, demonstrating his caliber beyond any doubt.

Team Leader and Mentor

His teammate, Andres Cura, hailed Austin's relentless work ethic and inspiring leadership. He highlighted Austin's assertiveness on defense and his sheer commitment to daily hard work. Austin's leadership extends beyond just scoring. Despite Pueblo South's less-than-ideal season, with a 10-9 record, Austin continues to mentor the young roster, contributing significantly to the team's progress.

Honoring a Decorated Career

In recognition of his decorated career, Austin's No. 24 jersey has been retired, a rare honor for a high school player. Yet, Austin remains focused on his ultimate goal – leading his team to a state title. As the regular season nears its close, Austin is set to climb further up the state's scoring leaderboard, solidifying his legacy as one of Pueblo's greatest basketball players.