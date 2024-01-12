PtR Staff Analyzes San Antonio Spurs: Trade Scenarios and Performance Reviews

In an engaging discussion, the PtR staff delved into the dynamics of the San Antonio Spurs, dissecting trade scenarios, performance reviews, and the team’s strategic needs. Central to the discourse was the potential trade of Dejounte Murray, the performance of Wembanyama in pressurized moments, and the Spurs’ requirement for a seasoned big man.

Possible Trades for Dejounte Murray

Mark Barrington put forth a proposition of trading a mid-first round pick, Doug McDermott, and several second-round picks for Murray. However, the caveat that the Atlanta Hawks could receive a superior offer was also acknowledged.

Bruno Passos, on the other hand, pondered over Murray’s compatibility with Wembanyama and the feasibility of trading the Bulls’ 2025 first and second-round picks for Murray. A light-hearted suggestion of bringing Patty Mills back was also thrown into the mix.

Spurs’ Need for Defense and a Big Man

Jesus Gomez spotlighted the Hawks’ deficiency in defense and mooted Sochan as a potential trade target. Bill Huan sketched a hypothetical trade, offering the Hornets pick and swap rights along with expiring deals for Murray. A hot topic of debate was the potential signing of Biyombo as a defensive stalwart and the possible impediment it could cause to the growth of younger players like Dom Barlow.

Assessing Wembanyama’s Performance

The staff concluded their analysis by examining Wembanyama’s selflessness and decision-making under pressure. The consensus was a noticeable improvement in his choices, with a strong belief that he is on the path to becoming an elite passer.