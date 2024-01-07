en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
South Africa

PSL Transfer Window: Five Players Eyeing Loan Moves Amid Limited Playtime

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 7, 2024 at 12:17 am EST | Updated: Jan 7, 2024 at 2:20 am EST
PSL Transfer Window: Five Players Eyeing Loan Moves Amid Limited Playtime

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) transfer window has swung open, ushering in a season of change and opportunity for players in search of more game time. Five players from South Africa’s top-flight teams, sidelined for various reasons, find themselves at crossroads, potentially on the brink of pivotal loan moves.

Nasir’s Struggle at Sundowns

Starting with Nasir from Sundowns, plagued by injuries limiting his appearances to a mere 14. Having missed the preseason for 2023/24, his recovery has not seen him grace the match-day squad recently. The lack of game time is potentially detrimental to his career, making a loan move a viable option.

(Read Also: Ashley Ridge Swamp Foxes Clinch Narrow Victory in Championship Opener)

Solomons’ and Mashiane’s Predicament at Amakhosi

At Amakhosi, Solomons finds himself in a similar predicament. Despite a contract binding him till 2026, he has clocked only 26 minutes of play this season. His inability to impress new coach, Cavin Johnson, may lead him to consider a loan for more exposure. Mashiane, another Amakhosi player, with just two minutes this season, faces a precarious position. With the team scouting for new left-backs, a loan may be his ticket to regular playtime.

(Read Also: BSF’s Inter-Sector Badminton Competition Concludes in Tripura)

Ngobeni’s and Sesane’s Dilemma

Over at the Brazilians, Ngobeni has beaten his ankle injury but racked up only two minutes on the pitch. Despite the team’s rotation due to a packed schedule, his sidelined position makes a loan move plausible. Lastly, Sesane, a Pirates development product, has been left in the cold this season. His promising performance while on loan last season makes a strong case for another loan spell.

These players, all facing limited game time, may be on the move as the PSL transfer window opens. For them, loan options could provide the much-needed platform to enhance their skills and breathe life into their careers.

Read More 

0
South Africa Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

South Africa

See more
22 mins ago
Edelbert Dinha Highlights Midfield as Orlando Pirates' Greatest Strength
In an atmosphere reverberating with the competitive spirit of football, former Orlando Pirates captain, Edelbert Dinha, has cast the spotlight on the team’s midfield, lauding it as their most formidable asset under the leadership of coach Jose Riveiro. Dinha’s appraisal stems from a keen observation of the Pirates’ game strategy and player performance, which he
Edelbert Dinha Highlights Midfield as Orlando Pirates' Greatest Strength
The Rise of Sustainable Real Estate Investment in South Africa
2 hours ago
The Rise of Sustainable Real Estate Investment in South Africa
ANC's NEC Meeting Sets Tone for Year Ahead, Continuity in January 8 Statement
3 hours ago
ANC's NEC Meeting Sets Tone for Year Ahead, Continuity in January 8 Statement
British Cyclist Paula Ralph Takes on Unprecedented 20,000km Ride from South Africa to Norway
33 mins ago
British Cyclist Paula Ralph Takes on Unprecedented 20,000km Ride from South Africa to Norway
Financial Struggles Impact Ground Maintenance at Newlands, Affecting Test Match
40 mins ago
Financial Struggles Impact Ground Maintenance at Newlands, Affecting Test Match
South Africa's Violent Crime Surge Fuels Boom in Private Security Industry
2 hours ago
South Africa's Violent Crime Surge Fuels Boom in Private Security Industry
Latest Headlines
World News
Starbucks Cafes in Cambridgeshire Excel in Hygiene Ratings
50 seconds
Starbucks Cafes in Cambridgeshire Excel in Hygiene Ratings
A Month in Office: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy Reflects on His Journey
2 mins
A Month in Office: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy Reflects on His Journey
Eze Onyekpere's In-Depth Analysis of Nigeria's 2024 Budget of Renewed Hope
2 mins
Eze Onyekpere's In-Depth Analysis of Nigeria's 2024 Budget of Renewed Hope
PC George Eyes BJP Membership, Citing Party's Focus on Progress and Welfare
3 mins
PC George Eyes BJP Membership, Citing Party's Focus on Progress and Welfare
Goa Assembly Opposition Parties Unite for Upcoming Budget Session
3 mins
Goa Assembly Opposition Parties Unite for Upcoming Budget Session
Understanding the UN's Classification: Developed vs Developing Countries
3 mins
Understanding the UN's Classification: Developed vs Developing Countries
Far-right Activist Tommy Robinson Arrested: Freedom of Speech or Public Peace?
3 mins
Far-right Activist Tommy Robinson Arrested: Freedom of Speech or Public Peace?
The Struggle and Resilience of Ndubuisi Igwala: A Sickle Cell Survivor's Tale
4 mins
The Struggle and Resilience of Ndubuisi Igwala: A Sickle Cell Survivor's Tale
Bruins Triumph Over Lightning: A Display of Offensive Prowess and Depth
5 mins
Bruins Triumph Over Lightning: A Display of Offensive Prowess and Depth
Understanding the UN's Classification: Developed vs Developing Countries
3 mins
Understanding the UN's Classification: Developed vs Developing Countries
January 7: A Day of Notable Historical Events and Birthdays
53 mins
January 7: A Day of Notable Historical Events and Birthdays
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
3 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
3 hours
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
3 hours
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
5 hours
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
5 hours
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
5 hours
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
6 hours
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app