PSG Chairman Criticizes Messi's Disrespectful Remarks Post-Departure

In a recent interview with RMC Sport, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, the chairman of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), expressed his disappointment over football superstar Lionel Messi's comments following his departure from the club in June 2023. Al-Khelaifi criticized Messi's lack of respect post-departure, citing that it is inappropriate to speak ill of the club after leaving.

Addressing Messi's Comments

Messi, who had a long and celebrated tenure at Barcelona before joining PSG, had expressed regret over his decision and criticized the Parisian club for not recognizing and celebrating his World Cup win with Argentina in 2022. Responding to this, Al-Khelaifi stated, "While Messi is a great player, I prefer when people speak up while they are still part of the team, rather than after they have left."

The Complexity of Celebrating Messi's World Cup Victory

Al-Khelaifi also touched upon the conundrum of celebrating Messi's World Cup victory, considering that his win was against France, where PSG is based, and involved a match against PSG's own star, Kylian Mbappé. The chairman acknowledged the complexity of the situation, balancing respect for Messi's achievement with the loyalties of PSG and its fans.

Messi's Transition from Barcelona to PSG

During the interview, Al-Khelaifi admitted that Messi faced challenges adapting to PSG after his stint at Barcelona, where the team was very much centered around him. This contrasted with the presence of other key players at PSG, such as Kylian Mbappé and Neymar. The chairman emphasized that the dynamics at PSG differed significantly from those at Barcelona, impacting Messi's role and performance.

On Gabriel Moscardo's Potential Transfer

Furthermore, Al-Khelaifi discussed Gabriel Moscardo's potential transfer to PSG. He revealed that the transfer is currently in limbo due to Moscardo's need for foot surgery and the associated risks of signing an injured player.