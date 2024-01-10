PSG Chairman Criticizes Messi's Conduct, Reveals 'Gentlemen’s Agreement' with Mbappe

In a candid and revealing interview with RMC Sport, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, the chairman of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), has voiced his disappointment with the conduct of Lionel Messi, post the Argentine's departure from the club in June 2023. The core of Al-Khelaifi's critique was Messi's perceived lack of respect towards PSG and the airing of grievances in public, rather than addressing them internally while being a part of the club.

Advertisment

Messi's transition from Barcelona to PSG

Despite acknowledging Messi as the best player in the world and in history, Al-Khelaifi did not shy away from pointing out the challenges Messi faced following his monumental move from Barcelona to PSG. In his view, the environment in Paris did not revolve solely around Messi, a stark contrast to the ecosystem in Barcelona where everything was centered around the Argentine star.

The 'Gentlemen’s Agreement' with Kylian Mbappe

Advertisment

Al-Khelaifi also shed light on a 'gentlemen’s agreement' with Kylian Mbappe, amidst swirling speculations about the latter’s potential exit from the club. However, the specifics of this agreement remain undisclosed, adding another layer of intrigue to the ongoing saga.

PSG's transfer target on hold

Moving away from the Messi controversy, the conversation steered towards Gabriel Moscardo, a transfer target from Corinthians. Al-Khelaifi confirmed that the deal is currently on hold due to the player's injury and the impending surgery that necessitates a three-month recovery period. While expressing the club's faith in Moscardo's potential, Al-Khelaifi emphasized the need for caution before proceeding with the transfer.