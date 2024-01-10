PSG Chairman Criticizes Messi Over World Cup Celebration Dispute

When Lionel Messi, the renowned Argentine footballer, came back to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) after his triumphant 2022 World Cup victory with Argentina, he expected a celebration. But the club's silence left him disappointed—a sentiment that still weighs heavy on PSG's chairman, Nasser Al-Khelaifi. Recently, Al-Khelaifi broke the silence, criticizing Messi for his perceived lack of respect towards the club.

Al-Khelaifi's Response to Messi's Disappointment

In an interview with RMC Sport, Al-Khelaifi explained the silence that greeted Messi's return. The World Cup final was a victory over France—the home nation of PSG—and the Chairman felt it would be inappropriate to celebrate in such a context. Kylian Mbappe, a French star and Messi's teammate at PSG, had led the French team. According to Al-Khelaifi, celebrating the defeat of France could have led to a backlash from the French fans.

Messi's Struggles at PSG

Messi, who had spent an illustrious tenure at Barcelona before joining PSG, found it challenging to adjust to the new environment. The Argentine ace was the only one among his teammates not to receive recognition from his club, a fact that left him feeling sidelined. PSG's roster boasted other top players like Neymar Jr. and Mbappe. But the club's environment seemed less accommodating for Messi.

Messi's Departure and the Future of PSG

After two years of struggles and unfulfilled expectations, Messi left PSG when his contract expired. He moved to Major League Soccer to play for Inter Miami, a decision made to experience soccer differently. PSG, in the meantime, has shifted away from its Galactico philosophy. Under the leadership of Luis Enrique, the club is charting a new course, hoping to balance its star-studded roster with a more conducive team environment.