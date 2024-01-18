PSC and PDRCI Renew Partnership for Fair and Efficient Sports Arbitration

In an effort to ensure fair and efficient sports arbitration, the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) and the Philippine Dispute Resolution Center Inc. (PDRCI) have reaffirmed their collaboration. The Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) between the two organizations was officially renewed on Thursday, January 18, 2024, at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex.

Strengthening Sports Arbitration

The agreement, signed by PSC Chairman Richard Bachmann and PDRCI Acting President Atty. Rogelio Nicandro, aims to strengthen the agency’s pursuit of fair and efficient sports arbitration within the country. The partnership, first established in 2021, has been instrumental in fostering a culture of fairness and accountability within national sports associations (NSAs) in the Philippines.

Institutionalizing ADR in Sports

At the core of the renewed agreement is the initiative to institutionalize and implement a sports Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) policy for NSAs. This policy is designed to provide a swift, cost-effective means for resolving sports-related disputes, allowing athletes and officials to focus more on their training and competitions.

Promoting the Benefits of ADR

Beyond the MOA, both agencies have pledged to further collaboration on activities aimed at promoting the benefits of ADR. This includes educational webinars, seminars, lectures, and training intended to enhance the understanding and application of ADR within the sports sector. The event was attended by key representatives from both PSC and PDRCI, emphasizing the importance of the partnership in enhancing Philippine sports.

The PSC has mandated that all NSAs include an Arbitration Provision in their Articles of Incorporation and Bylaws as required by the Revised Corporation Code of the Philippines. This move underscores the commitment of both organizations to maintaining transparency and fairness in the sports arena.