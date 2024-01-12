en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Proton Racing Team Gears Up for IMSA and WEC 2024 with Porsche 963

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:55 pm EST
Proton Racing Team Gears Up for IMSA and WEC 2024 with Porsche 963

In an unprecedented move, Christian Ried’s privateer team Proton, known for operating a robust Porsche 963, is preparing for an intense full season in the World Endurance Championship (WEC) and the IMSA SportsCar Championship in 2024. This decision comes on the back of their remarkable performance in the final three races of the previous season, setting a high bar for the team’s potential.

A Riveting Start at Daytona

The team’s journey for the 2024 season is set to commence with the renowned 24 Hours of Daytona. The driver lineup for this prestigious event includes seasoned drivers like Gianmaria Bruni, Neel Jani, Romain Dumas, and Alessio Picariello, with Dumas and Picariello already committed to participate in the pre-event Roar Before the 24 test. This diverse and experienced driver pool promises a thrilling performance for Proton.

Challenges and Expectations

Bruni, a four-time Le Mans class winner, has outlined the upcoming Roar test as a pivotal shakedown for the team, given that no tests or preparations like seat-fitting have been conducted since the 2023 WEC finale in Bahrain. Adding to the challenge, teammate Dumas will be joining the team straight from the Dakar rally, presenting a logistical hurdle for the team to overcome. Despite these anticipated obstacles, Bruni remains positive, drawing strength and inspiration from the team’s victory in last year’s Daytona race where they claimed the LMP2 class in a nail-biting finish.

The Unpredictability of Endurance Racing

Bruni emphasizes that in endurance racing, especially in IMSA races, anything can happen. The races are characterized by multi-class competition and frequent yellow flag incidents that can dramatically alter the race dynamics. These unpredictable elements add to the thrill and intensity of the sport, keeping both drivers and spectators on their toes.

A New Endeavour in the GTD Class

Interestingly, Proton will not be defending their LMP2 class victory this year. Instead, they have chosen to enter a Ford Mustang GT3 in the GTD class. The team for this new venture includes drivers Giammarco Levorato, Corey Lewis, Dennis Olsen, and Ryan Hardwick, adding another layer of excitement to Proton’s journey in the 2024 season.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
5 seconds ago
Andy Murray’s New Mental Approach: Embracing Self-Compassion and Game Enjoyment
As the twilight of his illustrious career approaches, Andy Murray adopts a fresh mental strategy, emphasizing self-compassion during his professional tennis matches. With a keen awareness of his career’s timeline, he is reshaping his mindset for a more enjoyable game experience, particularly during high-pressure moments. This new approach emerges as he prepares to square off
Andy Murray’s New Mental Approach: Embracing Self-Compassion and Game Enjoyment
2024 European Figure Skating Championships: A Battle of Skill and Grace
5 mins ago
2024 European Figure Skating Championships: A Battle of Skill and Grace
Richard Flint to Step Down from Flutter Entertainment Board in May
5 mins ago
Richard Flint to Step Down from Flutter Entertainment Board in May
Steve O'Keefe Bows Out: Veteran Sydney Sixers Spinner Announces Retirement
2 mins ago
Steve O'Keefe Bows Out: Veteran Sydney Sixers Spinner Announces Retirement
Glasgow Warriors' Injured Stars Eye Six Nations Return Amid Crucial Champions Cup Clash
2 mins ago
Glasgow Warriors' Injured Stars Eye Six Nations Return Amid Crucial Champions Cup Clash
End of an Era: Bill Belichick Departs from Patriots; Canada Faces Multifaceted Challenges
2 mins ago
End of an Era: Bill Belichick Departs from Patriots; Canada Faces Multifaceted Challenges
Latest Headlines
World News
Andy Murray’s New Mental Approach: Embracing Self-Compassion and Game Enjoyment
6 seconds
Andy Murray’s New Mental Approach: Embracing Self-Compassion and Game Enjoyment
Bob Good Warns of 'Hamas-like Situation' Amidst Biden's Open-Border Policy
52 seconds
Bob Good Warns of 'Hamas-like Situation' Amidst Biden's Open-Border Policy
Steve O'Keefe Bows Out: Veteran Sydney Sixers Spinner Announces Retirement
2 mins
Steve O'Keefe Bows Out: Veteran Sydney Sixers Spinner Announces Retirement
Glasgow Warriors' Injured Stars Eye Six Nations Return Amid Crucial Champions Cup Clash
2 mins
Glasgow Warriors' Injured Stars Eye Six Nations Return Amid Crucial Champions Cup Clash
End of an Era: Bill Belichick Departs from Patriots; Canada Faces Multifaceted Challenges
2 mins
End of an Era: Bill Belichick Departs from Patriots; Canada Faces Multifaceted Challenges
Katie Boyd Britt: A Rising Star in Alabama's Political Landscape
3 mins
Katie Boyd Britt: A Rising Star in Alabama's Political Landscape
Indian-Origin Entrepreneurs Stir London Mayoral Election
4 mins
Indian-Origin Entrepreneurs Stir London Mayoral Election
2024 European Figure Skating Championships: A Battle of Skill and Grace
5 mins
2024 European Figure Skating Championships: A Battle of Skill and Grace
Richard Flint to Step Down from Flutter Entertainment Board in May
5 mins
Richard Flint to Step Down from Flutter Entertainment Board in May
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
1 hour
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
3 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
4 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
5 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
6 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
6 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
6 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
6 hours
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
7 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app