Proton Racing Team Gears Up for IMSA and WEC 2024 with Porsche 963

In an unprecedented move, Christian Ried’s privateer team Proton, known for operating a robust Porsche 963, is preparing for an intense full season in the World Endurance Championship (WEC) and the IMSA SportsCar Championship in 2024. This decision comes on the back of their remarkable performance in the final three races of the previous season, setting a high bar for the team’s potential.

A Riveting Start at Daytona

The team’s journey for the 2024 season is set to commence with the renowned 24 Hours of Daytona. The driver lineup for this prestigious event includes seasoned drivers like Gianmaria Bruni, Neel Jani, Romain Dumas, and Alessio Picariello, with Dumas and Picariello already committed to participate in the pre-event Roar Before the 24 test. This diverse and experienced driver pool promises a thrilling performance for Proton.

Challenges and Expectations

Bruni, a four-time Le Mans class winner, has outlined the upcoming Roar test as a pivotal shakedown for the team, given that no tests or preparations like seat-fitting have been conducted since the 2023 WEC finale in Bahrain. Adding to the challenge, teammate Dumas will be joining the team straight from the Dakar rally, presenting a logistical hurdle for the team to overcome. Despite these anticipated obstacles, Bruni remains positive, drawing strength and inspiration from the team’s victory in last year’s Daytona race where they claimed the LMP2 class in a nail-biting finish.

The Unpredictability of Endurance Racing

Bruni emphasizes that in endurance racing, especially in IMSA races, anything can happen. The races are characterized by multi-class competition and frequent yellow flag incidents that can dramatically alter the race dynamics. These unpredictable elements add to the thrill and intensity of the sport, keeping both drivers and spectators on their toes.

A New Endeavour in the GTD Class

Interestingly, Proton will not be defending their LMP2 class victory this year. Instead, they have chosen to enter a Ford Mustang GT3 in the GTD class. The team for this new venture includes drivers Giammarco Levorato, Corey Lewis, Dennis Olsen, and Ryan Hardwick, adding another layer of excitement to Proton’s journey in the 2024 season.