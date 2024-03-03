Protocol and Real Madrid Next Unite to Kickstart Sports Innovation in Asia

Protocol has joined forces with Real Madrid Next, the innovation branch of the globally acclaimed football club Real Madrid, to launch the 'Real Madrid Next Accelerator for Asia' program. This initiative is set to catalyze revolutionary advancements in the sports industry across Asia, offering startups an unprecedented opportunity to showcase their innovative solutions in performance, fan engagement, e-health, and more.

Advertisment

Igniting Innovation in Sports

The partnership between Protocol and Real Madrid Next, in collaboration with Creww, marks a significant milestone in the sports industry's journey towards innovation. By launching the 'Real Madrid Next Accelerator for Asia,' they aim to bridge the gap between groundbreaking ideas and their implementation in the sports domain. This program is not just an accelerator but a beacon for startups in Asia, inviting them to participate in a transformative journey. With a focus on several key areas including Performance, Audiovisual Content, E-health, Cybersecurity and Technology, Fan Engagement, and Social innovations, the program is poised to redefine the future of sports.

Empowering Startups with Unmatched Opportunities

Advertisment

The accelerator program is designed to provide startups with an array of benefits that extend far beyond traditional mentorship. Participants will have the chance to undergo a global expansion workshop, embark on a Madrid tour, and access valuable management resources and connections. Moreover, the program promises to offer its selected startups not only the highest honor within the sports innovation community but also potential investment opportunities. This holistic approach aims to equip aspiring innovators with the tools, knowledge, and network they need to succeed on a global stage.

A Pathway to Global Recognition

The 'Real Madrid Next Accelerator for Asia' stands as a testament to the belief in the power of innovation to transform the sports industry. By providing a platform for startups to collaborate, innovate, and scale their solutions, the program seeks to usher in a new era of sports technology and fan engagement. It represents a unique convergence of sports, technology, and business, aimed at fostering a vibrant ecosystem where groundbreaking ideas can flourish. As the program opens for preregistrations, it beckons startups from across Asia to seize this opportunity to make history in the sports industry.

As this pioneering accelerator program takes shape, the collaboration between Protocol and Real Madrid Next is set to leave an indelible mark on the sports industry. By empowering startups with the resources, guidance, and visibility they need, this initiative paves the way for a future where innovation and sports go hand in hand. The journey of these startups, from aspiring innovators to global changemakers, will undoubtedly inspire a new generation of entrepreneurs to dream big and make a tangible impact on the world of sports.