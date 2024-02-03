Prost Triumphs in Canonbury Stakes, Enhances Golden Slipper Prospects

Securing a significant victory in the Group 3 Canonbury Stakes at Rosehill, Prost, a two-year-old colt trained by Gai Waterhouse and Adrian Bott, has notably enhanced his prospects for the esteemed Golden Slipper. The colt, priced equally as the favorite at $3.50, demonstrated a powerful performance by commanding the lead early on, regaining dominance in the final stretch to finish half a length ahead of Fearless, with Traffic Warden securing the third spot.

Record-Breaking Performance

Prost's remarkable time of 1:03.25 for the 1100-meter race set a new class record, surpassing that of his stablemate, Red Resistance. The decision to bypass the Magic Millions Classic and concentrate on the Golden Slipper appears to have paid off, with Prost now shortening to $17 for the Slipper after his victory.

Remarkable Pedigree

Prost's pedigree includes a link to Shinzo, the previous year's Golden Slipper winner, sharing the same sire, Snitzel. This connection adds to his allure as a strong contender for the upcoming race. The training duo of Waterhouse and Bott continue to dominate the juvenile racing scene, with a plethora of talented contenders, including Storm Boy, Shangri La Express, and Lady Of Camelot, the latter also claiming victory in the Widden Stakes on the same day.

Acclaim for the Training Duo

Winning jockey Tim Clark lauds the trainers for their exceptional work with two-year-olds this season. Their strategic decision to focus on the Golden Slipper, combined with their impressive roster of juvenile racers, has undoubtedly positioned them as a force to be reckoned with in the racing world.