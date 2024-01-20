Proper Preparation: UFC Fighter Mike Malott's Nickname Origin and Anticipated Bout

Canadian welterweight UFC fighter, Mike Malott, fondly known as 'Proper,' brings a riveting backstory to his nickname as he prepares for a critical bout against Neil Magny at UFC 297. The origin of his epithet dates back to a memorable incident at Team Alpha Male. A water break, an impromptu training drill, and a conversation with Urijah Faber led to the inception of 'Proper Mike.'

'Proper' Training, Proper Nickname

During a rigorous training session, the time came for the fighters to take a water break. While his peers rested, Malott chose to continue refining his techniques against the wall. Urijah Faber, the MMA veteran, noticed Malott's relentless dedication. In his words, Malott was always doing things 'properly', and thus, the nickname 'Proper Mike' was suggested. Despite Malott's initial reluctance to accept the moniker, the support from his teammate Andre Fili and others eventually led him to embrace it.

A Pivotal Bout at UFC 297

Carrying a 3-0 promotional record in the UFC, Malott's upcoming fight against the 13th-ranked Magny holds significant implications for his career. A victory here could steer Malott towards a ranking within the coveted UFC welterweight division. UFC 297, hosted in Toronto, Canada, marks a return of the UFC to the country after a hiatus of several months. For Malott, this provides an exceptional opportunity to shine on home turf as a potential Canadian superstar.

Magny's Opportunity to Rebound

On the other side of the Octagon, Magny is looking to rebound from a loss against Ian Garry. The fight against the steadily rising Malott serves as a chance for him to solidify his position within the division. Each fighter brings their unique strengths and fight records to the table, promising an intense bout for fans worldwide.