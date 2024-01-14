en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Safety

Prompt Offside Calls: A Matter of Safety in Football?

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 5:29 am EST
Prompt Offside Calls: A Matter of Safety in Football?

In a recent incident that has sparked widespread discussion within the football community, Manchester City’s goalkeeper, Ederson, was injured following a collision with Sean Longstaff and Kyle Walker. This unfortunate event took place when Alexander Isak, who was evidently offside, played the ball. The occurrence has ignited a debate regarding the paramount necessity for assistant referees to promptly flag obvious offsides, a move that could prevent unnecessary collisions and, consequently, injuries.

The Need for Empowered Assistant Referees

Whilst the presence of high-quality assistant referees in football is acknowledged, there is growing consensus that these officials should be encouraged, or even empowered, to make immediate offside calls. This proactive approach could be instrumental in preventing similar incidents in the future, with a clear focus on enhancing player safety. These discussions have further implied the need for the Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) to reconsider its current officiating protocols to prioritize the safety of players on the field.

Guardiola’s Stand on Prompt Offside Calls

Pep Guardiola, the manager of Manchester City, while understanding the rules, emphasized the need for offside calls to be made promptly in clear situations. He stressed on the potential risks that delayed offside calls pose, particularly for teams that adopt a high defensive line, including Liverpool, Spurs, Aston Villa, and of course, Manchester City. The injury to Ederson and the subsequent substitution during the match against Newcastle United has led to concerns about the severity of his injury, with the team anxiously awaiting the assessment of the goalkeeper’s condition.

Implications for the Premier League

While the focus on player safety is apparent, Manchester City’s performance and their standing in the Premier League must not be overlooked. Guardiola praised the team’s resilience, emphasizing their determination to contend for the title. However, he also acknowledged the need to mitigate defensive vulnerabilities that teams with strong counter-attacking capabilities, such as Newcastle and Liverpool, could exploit. This mention of Liverpool not only serves as a reminder of the competitive landscape but also reflects the intensity of the title race.

Reflections and Broader Implications

The incident involving Ederson has reignited discussions about potential amendments to the offside law and VAR protocol. Guardiola’s call for a review of the current protocol echoes a broader sentiment within the football community about the necessity for adjustments to officiating procedures to alleviate the risk of injuries due to delayed offside calls. Reflections on previous incidents, including the collision between Sadio Mane and Ederson in a Liverpool-Manchester City match, underscore the physical risks and unintended repercussions that can result from on-field collisions. The incident serves as a catalyst for ongoing dialogue and potential reforms aimed at enhancing the safety and integrity of football competitions, with a collective recognition of balancing the enforcement of rules with the paramount importance of protecting players’ well-being on the field.

0
Safety Sports United Kingdom
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Safety

See more
26 mins ago
Wairarapa Coast Implements Fire Ban Amidst High Fire Danger
Conditions Leading to Fire Ban: The Wairarapa Coast in New Zealand is bracing for a fire ban starting Monday, as a combination of hot, dry, and windy conditions heightens the risk of wildfires. The decision to enforce a fire ban comes in response to the very high danger posed by the current weather conditions. Prohibited
Wairarapa Coast Implements Fire Ban Amidst High Fire Danger
Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo Kicks Off Amidst Explosion Aftermath and Weather Concerns
5 hours ago
Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo Kicks Off Amidst Explosion Aftermath and Weather Concerns
Jamaica's LPG Trade in Turmoil: A Tangle of Theft, Safety Risks and Revenue Loss
5 hours ago
Jamaica's LPG Trade in Turmoil: A Tangle of Theft, Safety Risks and Revenue Loss
NHS Updates Bedsharing Guidelines: Towards Safer Practices and Less Guilt for Parents
53 mins ago
NHS Updates Bedsharing Guidelines: Towards Safer Practices and Less Guilt for Parents
Heatwave at Music Festival Leads to Severe Sunburn: A Wake-Up Call for Sun Safety
1 hour ago
Heatwave at Music Festival Leads to Severe Sunburn: A Wake-Up Call for Sun Safety
Safety Boost Coming to State Highway 5 for Truckers and Motorists
3 hours ago
Safety Boost Coming to State Highway 5 for Truckers and Motorists
Latest Headlines
World News
President Mohamud's Dialogue with UN Secretary-General: A Leap Towards Global Cooperation
24 seconds
President Mohamud's Dialogue with UN Secretary-General: A Leap Towards Global Cooperation
Ivory Coast Triumphs in 2024 Cup of Nations Opener: A Victory Beyond Sports
1 min
Ivory Coast Triumphs in 2024 Cup of Nations Opener: A Victory Beyond Sports
Japanese Officials Extend Congratulations to Taiwan's President-elect: A Gesture of Unwavering Support
3 mins
Japanese Officials Extend Congratulations to Taiwan's President-elect: A Gesture of Unwavering Support
Rahul Gandhi Launches 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' from Manipur Amid Venue Challenges
3 mins
Rahul Gandhi Launches 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' from Manipur Amid Venue Challenges
Kansas City Chiefs Score Dominant Victory Over Miami Dolphins in Frigid Playoff Game
4 mins
Kansas City Chiefs Score Dominant Victory Over Miami Dolphins in Frigid Playoff Game
Lupin Receives Third USFDA Approval: A Dual-Action Drug for Hypertension and Migraines
4 mins
Lupin Receives Third USFDA Approval: A Dual-Action Drug for Hypertension and Migraines
Congress Stalwart Milind Deora Resigns, Ends 55-year Family Association
4 mins
Congress Stalwart Milind Deora Resigns, Ends 55-year Family Association
Owolade's Insight: Starmer's Remarks, Greggs' Success, and Beckenbauer's Legacy
5 mins
Owolade's Insight: Starmer's Remarks, Greggs' Success, and Beckenbauer's Legacy
Calgary Flames Triumph Over Vegas Golden Knights: A Significant Victory
6 mins
Calgary Flames Triumph Over Vegas Golden Knights: A Significant Victory
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
1 hour
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
6 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
7 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
7 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
7 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
7 hours
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
12 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
12 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
12 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app