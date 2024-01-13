Prominent Wrestling Figures and OVW Executive Spotted Backstage at AEW Dynamite

At the most recent AEW Dynamite event, various renowned wrestling personalities were present backstage, stirring up speculations of potential collaborations in the professional wrestling community. The event, which took place in Jacksonville, Florida, saw the convergence of some notable figures in the industry.

Britt Baker and Other Notables in Attendance

Among those in attendance was Britt Baker, a prominent figure in the wrestling industry. Elijah Burke and PAC, both well-established talents, were also present at the venue. Their presence, though not unusual, added a certain buzz to the event, raising questions about potential future engagements or alliances.

OVW Executive’s Visit: A Business Move?

In an intriguing turn of events, an executive from Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW) was seen at the event. However, the reason behind the executive’s visit was kept under wraps. It remains unclear whether the visit was simply a social call or a business move, potentially hinting at collaborations or networking opportunities within the wrestling community.

Vix Crow’s Appearance Highlighted

Adding to the roster of personalities present, Vix Crow, formerly known as Alicia Fox, was also at the show. Her appearance was underscored through a photo shared on social media by Saraya, sparking interest and curiosity among fans.

Scott Garland’s Role in AEW

In addition, Scott Garland, a former WWE champion and Attitude Era star, known as Scotty 2 Hotty, continues to contribute to the AEW locker room as a backstage coach and producer. Garland’s reflection on his surprise offer from AEW after his release from WWE, and his work with AEW talents like Kenny Omega and Hangman Page, were also noteworthy. There are whispers about a possible in-ring return for Garland, adding yet another layer of anticipation for what lies ahead in AEW.