Prominent Horse Trainer Chad Brown Arraigned on Obstruction Charge

The horse racing world was dealt a shocking blow as renowned trainer, Chad Brown, 43, was arraigned on a charge of obstruction of breathing, a misdemeanor, in Saratoga Springs. The charge arose from an unsettling incident where it is alleged that Brown pushed a woman down a flight of stairs and attempted to choke her. Police were called to the scene following the altercation with Brown on Wednesday night.

Not His First Brush With the Law

Brown, a four-time Eclipse Award winner and a prominent figure in the New York horse racing scene, is no stranger to legal issues. In 2019, he was ordered by the U.S. Department of Labor to pay over $1.6 million for failing to pay overtime wages to his company staff. Despite these legal battles, Brown continued to enjoy success in his professional life, clinching victories in the prestigious Preakness Stakes in 2017 and 2022 with his horse Early Voting.

Not Guilty Plea and Release

In response to the recent charge, Brown pleaded not guilty and was subsequently released on a $2,500 bond. The severity and nature of the allegations have sent ripples through the horse racing industry, prompting debates about the personal conduct of those in positions of influence and power.

The New York Racing Association’s Response

The New York Racing Association (NYRA), which oversees thoroughbred racing and wagering at major New York racetracks, is aware of the charges leveled against Brown. However, they have deferred comments to the police in Saratoga Springs. As the news unfolds, the horse racing community, fans, and stakeholders alike, will be watching closely to see how this situation develops and what it could mean for the future of this high-profile trainer.