Profile Patriots Triumph Over Littleton for Undefeated Season, Division IV Championship

Profile boys basketball coach, Mitchell Roy, set high expectations for his team at the beginning of practice sessions in November, aiming for an undefeated season and a state championship. These goals were realized when the top-seeded Patriots beat their neighboring rivals, the Littleton Crusaders, 53-48, in a thrilling Division IV championship game at Colby-Sawyer College, marking a perfect 22-0 season.

High Stakes and High Spirits

The game was a showcase of determination and skill, with Profile overcoming a 24-19 halftime deficit by outscoring Littleton 34-24 in the second half. This victory was especially sweet for Profile, having reversed their previous losing streak against Littleton. Profile's senior guard Josh Robie, who had recently surpassed the 2,000-point mark in his high school career, played a pivotal role, scoring 17 of his game-high 22 points in the second half. Robie's success, along with crucial shots from teammates like Cayden Wakeham, who hit back-to-back 3-pointers to start the third quarter, turned the tide in Profile's favor.

Strategies and Standouts

Littleton's varied defensive strategies initially frustrated Robie, but Profile's adaptability and teamwork eventually overcame these challenges. Littleton's Kayden Hoskins, with 19 points, and Profile's Alex Leslie, with 17 points, were also standout players, contributing significantly to the game's dynamic. The strategic shifts, including a move away from a triangle-and-two zone to man-to-man defense by Littleton, opened opportunities for Profile's players to shine.

Reflections on a Dream Season

The victory not only capped an undefeated season for Profile but also marked the team's second state championship, their first since 2004. For the players, especially seniors like Robie, the win was the culmination of years of hard work, dedication, and a shared dream. The emotional impact of achieving such a milestone was palpable, with players and coaches reflecting on the journey that led them to this point. The triumph over Littleton, a formidable rival, underscored the team's growth, resilience, and unyielding pursuit of excellence.

As the Profile Patriots celebrate their victory and reflect on an undefeated season, the legacy of this team and its remarkable achievement will resonate in the annals of New Hampshire high school basketball. Their story is not just one of winning a championship but of setting lofty goals, facing challenges head-on, and ultimately realizing a shared dream through unity, hard work, and an unwavering belief in one another.