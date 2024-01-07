en English
Sports

Professional Wrestler Pac Set for Anticipated Return After Injury Hiatus

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 7, 2024 at 1:24 am EST
Professional Wrestler Pac Set for Anticipated Return After Injury Hiatus

After a prolonged absence due to injuries, Pac, a highly-skilled professional wrestler, is slated to make a much-anticipated return to the ring. Known for his extraordinary wrestling prowess, Pac’s career has been intermittently punctuated by injuries, limiting his in-ring appearances and posing unique challenges for planning his storylines in All Elite Wrestling (AEW).

Hiatus Due to Injuries

Pac, once known as Neville in WWE, has been sidelined since July 26, 2023. The exact nature of his injury remains undisclosed. However, it is known that he suffered a broken nose, which drastically limited his wrestling action to merely six matches throughout most of 2023. The last match Pac was seen in was against Claudio Castagnoli at ROH Death Before Dishonor 2023.

Anticipated Return

Despite the challenges, the news of Pac’s imminent comeback has set the wrestling world buzzing. The first hint of his return was dropped during a recent virtual signing event with Penta El Zero Miedo, a fellow wrestler. It was during this event that Penta confirmed Pac’s impending return. Further validation came from Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, who also confirmed that Pac is indeed scheduled to make his comeback to AEW TV soon.

Fans and Colleagues Eagerly Await

With the news of his return confirmed, fans and colleagues alike are eagerly awaiting Pac’s return to the ring. Despite his frequent absences due to injuries, Pac has made a significant impact in the wrestling world with his remarkable talent. His involvement in memorable events like AEW’s Blood & Guts match and challenging for the ROH World title has made him a beloved figure in professional wrestling. As the wrestling community prepares for Pac’s comeback, it is clear that his return is much more than just another match – it is the triumphant return of a fighter who has defied odds time and time again.

Sports United Kingdom Wrestling
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

