Mexico

Professional Wrestler Black Taurus Declares Free Agency, Teases Return to CMLL

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:34 am EST
Professional Wrestler Black Taurus Declares Free Agency, Teases Return to CMLL

Renowned professional wrestler Black Taurus has announced his free agency, marking the end of his successful stint with Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (AAA). The Mexican luchador expressed gratitude towards the promotion and stated his intentions to continue wrestling independently across the United States and Mexico.

Accomplishments and Departure from AAA

During his tenure with AAA, Black Taurus held the AAA Latin American Championship for 413 days and the AAA World Trios Title for 301 days. His final match with AAA, against rising star El Hijo del Vikingo on December 25, resulted in a loss, marking the end of an era for the esteemed Mexican wrestler.

Possible Return to CMLL

In an intriguing development, Black Taurus hinted at a potential return to Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre (CMLL), a promotion he left in June 2011. This move would mark a significant shift in his career, given the intense rivalry between AAA and CMLL, the two leading promotions in Mexican wrestling.

International Exposure

Beyond his native Mexico, Black Taurus has made a significant mark on the international wrestling scene. He debuted in the United States with Ring of Honor (ROH) and All Elite Wrestling (AEW) in December, challenging for the AAA Mega Championship on both platforms. Despite losses to El Hijo del Vikingo, these appearances have expanded his fanbase and raised his profile globally. Notably, Taurus has also competed in over 70 matches with TNA Wrestling (now known as Impact Wrestling) and was a member of the Decay stable alongside Rosemary, Havok, and Crazzy Steve.

The wrestling world now eagerly awaits the next move of Black Taurus, a powerhouse of professional wrestling whose free agency has opened up a world of possibilities and anticipation.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

