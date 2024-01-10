Professional Women’s Hockey League: A New Era of Inclusion and Empowerment

The newly established Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) is not just another sports league. It’s a beacon of hope, an emblem of inclusivity, and a testament to the indomitable spirit of women in sports. The PWHL, which comprises teams from Toronto, Ottawa, Montreal, Minnesota, New York, and Boston, has ignited a spark within the queer community, especially among 2SLGBTQ+ women.

A Historic Beginning

The inaugural game between Toronto and New York was not just a game; it was a celebration of women’s sports and gender inclusivity. The match attracted a staggering 2.9 million viewers across Canadian networks, reflecting the immense support and anticipation for the league. It also set a new precedent by bringing women’s sports into mainstream conversation and viewing spaces.

The Role of Queer Spaces in Sports

Amidst this historic event, queer-friendly sports bar Peaches in Toronto’s Queer West hosted a bustling viewing party. Veronica Saye, co-owner of Peaches, expressed the magnitude of this watershed moment for women’s sports and the importance of establishing inclusive spaces for the queer community to gather and cheer for their favorite teams. Peaches, which opened its doors in October 2022, strives to be a safe haven for sports fans, focusing particularly on women’s sports. The bar is named after the Rockford Peaches baseball team from the movie ‘A League of Their Own’, a fitting tribute to women’s sports.

The PWHL’s Record-Breaking Success

The PWHL has already made its mark in sports history. A game between Minnesota and Montreal set an attendance record for a professional women’s ice hockey game with a crowd of 13,316 spectators. This success is not just about numbers; it’s about the impact the league is making on the representation and recognition of women in sports. Queer spaces like Peaches play a significant role in promoting community and inclusivity. Saye highlighted the scarcity of such venues for queer women and emphasized the importance of providing a welcoming environment for everyone.

Victoria Bach, a student at Brock University and a professional hockey player, is set to make her debut in the PWHL. She is also an active volunteer, speaking with Indigenous youth about the transformative power of sports and planning to represent Canada in the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan. Her story, like the PWHL itself, is an inspiration for the queer community and beyond.