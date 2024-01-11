Professional Fighters League Announces Jerome Mazet as General Manager for New MENA Division

In a significant stride towards international expansion, the Professional Fighters League (PFL) has flagged off a new division in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA). With the aim to emerge as the leading mixed martial arts (MMA) league in the region, PFL MENA is set to launch in 2024. The announcement comes as part of a strategic initiative to propel PFL’s growth in the MENA area, offering local athletes a platform to compete at a global level.

Jerome Mazet: The Helmsman of PFL MENA

At the helm of this ambitious expansion is Jerome Mazet. Appointed as the general manager for PFL MENA, Mazet brings an extensive portfolio from his previous roles at Etihad Arena and Flash Entertainment. A well-qualified leader, Mazet boasts an MBA from Boston College and a master’s degree in marketing from Kedge Business School. Based in Riyadh, he is poised to steer PFL MENA towards becoming the preeminent MMA league in the region.

PFL’s Growth and Innovation

PFL MENA marks the second international expansion for the brand following the successful inauguration of PFL Europe in 2023. The PFL stands out in the MMA landscape with its unique sports season format. The roster comprises a stellar lineup with 30% of fighters ranked in the top 25 of their weight class. Besides, the PFL is known for its technological advancements, such as the proprietary PFL SmartCage, which powers fight analytics, real-time betting, artificial intelligence scoring, and a next-generation viewing experience. Broadcast across 150 countries, PFL’s global footprint is significant.

Expanding Sports Landscape in Saudi Arabia

Other sports developments in Saudi Arabia include the Saudi Arabian Baseball and Softball Federation’s appointment of Jean Michel Mayor as the technical director. This move aims to foster baseball and softball within the country. Furthermore, Riyadh recently saw the launch of the International Sports Media and Journalism seminar. The seminar will train the next generation of Saudi sports journalists, emphasizing ethical reporting and the integration of new technologies such as artificial intelligence in the field.