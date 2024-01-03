en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Pakistan

Prof Ahsan Iqbal Pledges Sports Complex for Zafarwal: A Commitment to Pakistan’s Youth

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:51 pm EST
Prof Ahsan Iqbal Pledges Sports Complex for Zafarwal: A Commitment to Pakistan’s Youth

In a move that resonates deeply with the youth of Pakistan, Prof Ahsan Iqbal, a senior leader from the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and candidate for the constituencies NA-76 Narowal and PP-54 Zafarwal, has committed to establishing a state-of-the-art sports complex in Zafarwal. The announcement was made during the closing ceremony of the All Punjab Shah Faisal Shaheed Football Tournament, held on a recent Tuesday.

Empowering Youth through Sports

Prof Ahsan Iqbal, the former federal minister, stated that the proposed sports complex would be on par with the Narowal Sports Complex, offering young athletes access to world-class facilities and training. He stressed on the significance of investing in the youth, pointing out that they represent the future of Pakistan. Echoing the PML-N’s commitment to youth welfare, he stated that the party has already made strides in this direction and plans to continue doing so.

A Focus on Education

Highlighting the importance of education, Prof Iqbal pointed out that three universities in Narowal currently provide education to over 7,000 young individuals. He further announced the plan to establish universities in Zafarwal, underlining the party’s focus on creating opportunities for young Pakistanis to excel. This combined focus on sports and education represents a holistic approach to youth development, one that could potentially transform the region’s social and economic landscape.

Football Tournament Concludes

The All Punjab Shah Faisal Shaheed Football Tournament concluded with the Quetta team emerging as the champions, receiving cash prizes and a shield. Prof Iqbal extended his congratulations to the Al-Faisal administration for organizing a successful event, which not only promotes sportsmanship but also serves as a platform for young athletes to showcase their talent.

In related news, PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif is set to return to Pakistan on October 21, following a week-long stay in the UK to finalize plans for his return. Sharif has pledged to guide the country towards prosperity, and senior leadership is gearing up to welcome him at the airport. Sharif, who has been granted conditional permission for treatment abroad, is poised to be treated according to the constitution upon return, and his statements are subject to public debate.

0
Pakistan Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Fatal Shooting in Property Dispute Claims Lives of Two Sisters in Malakan, Havelian

By Rizwan Shah

University of Education Lahore Rewards Merit with Laptop Scheme

By Rizwan Shah

Hyderabad Business Leaders Demand Urgent Action on Lingering Issues

By Rizwan Shah

Doctor Fatally Shot in Qila Abdullah District: Investigation Underway Amid Public Outcry

By Rizwan Shah

44 Government Employees Suspended in Balochistan Amidst Protests ...
@Education · 16 mins
44 Government Employees Suspended in Balochistan Amidst Protests ...
heart comment 0
Pakistan’s Senate Calls for a National Agenda: Opposition Leader Stresses Economic Stability and Policy Continuity

By Rizwan Shah

Pakistan's Senate Calls for a National Agenda: Opposition Leader Stresses Economic Stability and Policy Continuity
Karachi Sees Minor Increase in Local Cement Sales and Major Boost in Exports in H1 FY24

By Rizwan Shah

Karachi Sees Minor Increase in Local Cement Sales and Major Boost in Exports in H1 FY24
Potential Terrorist Threats Prompt Security Alert for JUIF Leader Amid Election Campaign

By Rizwan Shah

Potential Terrorist Threats Prompt Security Alert for JUIF Leader Amid Election Campaign
Punjab Special Economic Zone Committee Clears Way for Rs4 Billion Investment and Job Creation

By Rizwan Shah

Punjab Special Economic Zone Committee Clears Way for Rs4 Billion Investment and Job Creation
Latest Headlines
World News
Oley Valley Girls Basketball Team Secures Strong Comeback Victory
24 seconds
Oley Valley Girls Basketball Team Secures Strong Comeback Victory
Cherokee County Lady Warriors Triumph Over Alexandria Lady Cubs
52 seconds
Cherokee County Lady Warriors Triumph Over Alexandria Lady Cubs
East Orange Triumphs Over Red Bank Catholic in Thrilling Basketball Match
1 min
East Orange Triumphs Over Red Bank Catholic in Thrilling Basketball Match
Catholic Memorial Emerges Victorious in Basketball Clash against BC High
1 min
Catholic Memorial Emerges Victorious in Basketball Clash against BC High
Surge in Respiratory Virus Cases in Asheville: Hospitals and Pharmacies Respond
1 min
Surge in Respiratory Virus Cases in Asheville: Hospitals and Pharmacies Respond
Franklin Regional's Resilient Victory in Section 3-5A Boys Basketball Opener
1 min
Franklin Regional's Resilient Victory in Section 3-5A Boys Basketball Opener
Austin Reaves' Playing Time Sparks Controversy Amid Lakers' Struggles
1 min
Austin Reaves' Playing Time Sparks Controversy Amid Lakers' Struggles
NBA GOAT Debate: Stephen A. Smith Challenges Kobe Bryant's Ranking Above LeBron James
1 min
NBA GOAT Debate: Stephen A. Smith Challenges Kobe Bryant's Ranking Above LeBron James
Kenyan Athletics in Quandary Over Venue Closures, Kansas City Current Sells Out Season Tickets
2 mins
Kenyan Athletics in Quandary Over Venue Closures, Kansas City Current Sells Out Season Tickets
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
1 hour
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
2 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
2 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
3 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
4 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
4 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
5 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
5 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine
5 hours
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app