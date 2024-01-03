Prof Ahsan Iqbal Pledges Sports Complex for Zafarwal: A Commitment to Pakistan’s Youth

In a move that resonates deeply with the youth of Pakistan, Prof Ahsan Iqbal, a senior leader from the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and candidate for the constituencies NA-76 Narowal and PP-54 Zafarwal, has committed to establishing a state-of-the-art sports complex in Zafarwal. The announcement was made during the closing ceremony of the All Punjab Shah Faisal Shaheed Football Tournament, held on a recent Tuesday.

Empowering Youth through Sports

Prof Ahsan Iqbal, the former federal minister, stated that the proposed sports complex would be on par with the Narowal Sports Complex, offering young athletes access to world-class facilities and training. He stressed on the significance of investing in the youth, pointing out that they represent the future of Pakistan. Echoing the PML-N’s commitment to youth welfare, he stated that the party has already made strides in this direction and plans to continue doing so.

A Focus on Education

Highlighting the importance of education, Prof Iqbal pointed out that three universities in Narowal currently provide education to over 7,000 young individuals. He further announced the plan to establish universities in Zafarwal, underlining the party’s focus on creating opportunities for young Pakistanis to excel. This combined focus on sports and education represents a holistic approach to youth development, one that could potentially transform the region’s social and economic landscape.

Football Tournament Concludes

The All Punjab Shah Faisal Shaheed Football Tournament concluded with the Quetta team emerging as the champions, receiving cash prizes and a shield. Prof Iqbal extended his congratulations to the Al-Faisal administration for organizing a successful event, which not only promotes sportsmanship but also serves as a platform for young athletes to showcase their talent.

