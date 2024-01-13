Prodigious Midfielder Ishaan Shishodia Signs with Mumbai City FC

Mumbai City FC has inked a three-and-a-half-year contract with Ishaan Shishodia, a prodigious young talent from Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. This deal extends till the end of the 2026-27 season, confirming Shishodia’s commitment to the club for the foreseeable future.

Shishodia’s Impressive Football Journey

Shishodia’s journey through the ranks of Indian football is indeed commendable. His career began with the Delhi Dynamos’ U15 side, after which he played for the Odisha FC U18s, consistently proving his abilities on the field. His hard work and dedication culminated in him captaining the Indian under-19 team, leading them to a prominent victory in the 2023 SAFF U19 Championship held in Nepal. India’s triumph over Pakistan in the finals, with Shishodia at the helm, marked a significant milestone in his career. He further contributed to the team’s success with two assists in three games during the championship.

Mumbai City FC’s Commitment to Fostering Young Talent

The signing of Shishodia is a testament to Mumbai City FC’s dedication to nurturing elite young talent. The club’s commitment to providing opportunities for talented young footballers to develop their skills on a larger platform is evident. Shishodia is set to join the team camp in Bhubaneswar for the ongoing Kalinga Super Cup, donning the number 71 shirt.

Views on Shishodia’s Signing

Expressing his excitement about joining one of India’s biggest clubs, Shishodia revealed his eagerness to learn from experienced players in the league. Mumbai City FC’s head coach, Petr Kratky, praised Shishodia’s talents and potential. He affirmed that Shishodia’s qualities align with the club’s football style, adding that the young midfielder would be a great addition to the young squad.