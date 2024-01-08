en English
Japan

Pro-Wrestling Mask World in Tokyo: A Pilgrimage for Wrestling Enthusiasts

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 8, 2024 at 12:53 am EST | Updated: Jan 8, 2024 at 1:55 am EST
Pro-Wrestling Mask World in Tokyo: A Pilgrimage for Wrestling Enthusiasts

Amid the bustling cityscape of Tokyo, in the heart of Chiyoda Ward, there lies a magical realm that offers an immersive experience into the world of professional wrestling. This realm is none other than the Pro-Wrestling Mask World shop, a haven for wrestling enthusiasts, tucked away on the fifth floor of the Suidobashi TJ Building, and just a stone’s throw from the renowned Korakuen Hall.

A Treasure Trove of Wrestling History

The shop boasts an extensive collection of approximately 120 different types of masks, each one a testament to the legendary wrestlers who donned them. From the enigmatic Mil Mascaras to the formidable Masked Superstar, from the relentless Super Strong Machine to the iconic Tiger Mask, the masks on display tell a riveting tale of wrestling’s yesteryears. The masks are more than mere accessories; they are pieces of wrestling history, many of which were worn in actual matches, adding a tangible authenticity to the collection.

The Man Behind the Masks: Yukihiro Nakamura

At the helm of this wrestling paradise is Yukihiro Nakamura, a 57-year-old mask craftsman with deep roots in the pro wrestling world. Nakamura is no ordinary shopkeeper; he has a special connection with these masks, particularly as he was entrusted with managing the masks for Satoru Sayama, the original Tiger Mask. His collection extends beyond masks to include wrestling memorabilia such as capes and a signboard from the Super Tiger Gym.

A Vision Realized

Nakamura’s journey began in 2003 in Tsu city, and in the years since, he moved his business to its current location with a noble aim: to bridge the gap between fans of all ages and the rich history and evolution of pro wrestling masks. The shop is more than a museum; it’s a marketplace selling wrestling merchandise, and it offers the unique service of crafting custom-made masks.

Nakamura’s passion for the wrestling world is the lifeblood of his shop. It is this passion that he seeks to share with visitors, stirring within them a sense of nostalgia and vitality as they recall the thrilling matches of the past and marvel at the evolution of wrestling’s most iconic symbol – the mask.

Japan Sports Wrestling
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

