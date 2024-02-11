PRO Superstar Shootout 2024: Drag Racing's Most Anticipated Event with Over $1.3 Million in Prize Money

On February 10, 2024, Bradenton Motorsports Park will host the PRO Superstar Shootout, a thrilling drag racing event organized by Drag Illustrated and PRO. The event, which features Top Fuel, Funny Car, and Pro Stock teams, carries a total prize money of over $1.3 million. The winners of the Top Fuel and Funny Car divisions will each receive $250,000, while the Pro Stock winner will take home $125,000.

A Historic Event in the Making

Funny Car driver Bob Tasca III has already etched his name in the history books by recording the two fastest runs in drag racing history during the event's qualifying sessions. This year's PRO Superstar Shootout promises to be a spectacle of speed, skill, and excitement.

The event will be live-streamed on FloRacing and the FloSports app, giving motorsports enthusiasts worldwide the opportunity to witness this historic occasion unfold in real-time. For those unable to watch live, FloRacing will also offer a replay of the event through its subscription service.

The Star of the Show

Courtney Enders, a fan-favorite racer, will be featured in the Courtney Cam during the PRO Superstar Shootout. This unique perspective will allow viewers to experience the high-octane action from inside Enders' vehicle, providing an unparalleled view of the race.

Enders, a seasoned veteran in the world of motorsports, expressed her excitement for the event, stating, "I'm really looking forward to the PRO Superstar Shootout. It's always an honor to be a part of such a prestigious event, and I'm thrilled that fans will be able to experience the race from my perspective through the Courtney Cam."

A Regional Motorsports Calendar to Remember

The PRO Superstar Shootout is just one of many exciting events taking place in the world of motorsports from February to November 2024. The regional motorsports calendar includes a variety of races, such as the Winter Blast at Old No. 1 Speedway, the Comp Cams Super Dirt Series at various locations, and the Arkansas State Championship Series for motocross.

The events feature different types of racing, including late models, modifieds, sprint cars, and motocross, with varying prize money. For instance, the World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series boasts a total prize pool of over $2 million, with individual race winners taking home up to $20,000.

Motorsports fans can find the complete regional calendar on the event's official website, which includes the dates, locations, event names, racing series, and prize money for each event.

As the PRO Superstar Shootout and other exciting motorsports events unfold, fans worldwide will be treated to a thrilling display of skill, speed, and determination. The 2024 season promises to be one for the history books, with record-breaking performances and nail-biting finishes that will leave audiences on the edge of their seats.

From the drag strips of Bradenton to the dirt tracks of Arkansas, the world of motorsports is gearing up for an unforgettable year. As Courtney Enders so eloquently put it, "This is going to be a season to remember."