Pro-Life Activist Scales Las Vegas Sphere to Raise Awareness for Anti-Abortion Cause

In an audacious act of defiance and advocacy, 24-year-old Maison DesChamps scaled the colossal Las Vegas Sphere on February 6, 2024. As the city eagerly anticipates Super Bowl LVIII, DesChamps' publicity stunt aimed to draw attention to a cause close to his heart: anti-abortion rights.

Advertisment

A Daring Ascent

Who: Maison DesChamps, an experienced climber and fervent pro-life activist, earned the moniker 'The Official Pro-Life Spider-Man' due to his history of scaling skyscrapers to raise funds and awareness for anti-abortion rights organizations.

What: DesChamps' latest feat involved climbing the 367-foot tall Las Vegas Sphere, an advanced entertainment venue known for its impressive technology and visuals. The structure was inaugurated in September 2023 and has since been the center of attention in the music industry, with U2's residency marking its first major event.

Advertisment

When: DesChamps commenced his climb on February 6, 2024, taking approximately 15-20 minutes to reach the summit. The stunt was executed just days before Las Vegas hosts the Super Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, an event expected to draw more than 330,000 visitors.

Where: The Las Vegas Sphere, located in the heart of the city, served as the stage for DesChamps' daring act. The venue, a marvel of modern architecture and engineering, is poised to become a global icon for entertainment and innovation.

A Noble Cause

Advertisment

DesChamps' climb aimed to raise funds for 'Let Them Live,' a pro-life nonprofit organization. The activist is known for his unorthodox methods of generating support for his cause, having previously been arrested in 2021 for scaling the ARIA Resorts & Casino. This time, DesChamps sought to help a homeless, pregnant woman named Isabel, who is scheduled for an abortion on February 11.

Legal Consequences

Following his successful ascent, Maison DesChamps was detained by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. He now faces charges of felony destruction of personal property and conspiracy to destroy property. Despite the legal implications, DesChamps remains resolute in his mission to support anti-abortion causes and raise awareness about the organization's work.

As Las Vegas prepares to welcome sports enthusiasts from around the world for Super Bowl LVIII, the daring actions of Maison DesChamps have added an unexpected twist to the city's festive atmosphere. The 'Official Pro-Life Spider-Man' has once again demonstrated the power of determination and conviction in the face of adversity, leaving an indelible mark on the city's history.