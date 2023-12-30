Pro Kabaddi League: Revolutionizing Kabaddi in India

The surge in popularity of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) in India has been a game-changer, transforming kabaddi from a rural pastime to a televised urban sport with a substantial viewership and celebrity involvement. With the 10th season, which began on December 2, 2023, Star Sports reported an impressive 80.1 million viewers and a 38% growth in ratings for the opening weekend compared to the previous season.

Evolution of the Pro Kabaddi League

Since its inception in 2014, the PKL has evolved significantly. The first season featured eight teams with a total purse of 60 lakh. In contrast, the 10th season has expanded to 132 league games played across 12 cities. The player auctions have seen considerable growth, with Pawan Sehrawat becoming the most expensive raider in the ninth season.

Influence of PKL at the Grassroots Level

The influence of PKL extends to the grassroots level, with initiatives like the Yuva Kabaddi series launched in the summer of 2022 to promote kabaddi among the youth. Teams like U Mumba have reported positive outcomes from investing in young talent. The Adani Sportsline-owned Gujarat Giants have launched the Little Giants initiative to train young players, similar to youth development programs in football.

Impact on Broader Cultural Context

The league’s success is also reflected in the broader cultural context. Families increasingly encourage their children to pursue kabaddi, and the sport’s top players are becoming role models and icons. The PKL has not only created careers for players but has also positioned itself as a major sporting event in India. The broadcast rights for PKL are being sold for substantial amounts, ranking it among the top sports in the country.