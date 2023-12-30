en English
India

Pro Kabaddi League: Redefining Sports Landscape in India

By: Salman Khan
Published: December 30, 2023 at 12:16 pm EST
Pro Kabaddi League: Redefining Sports Landscape in India

In the realm of Indian sports, a new trend has emerged, marking a significant shift. The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), with its 10th season that commenced on December 2, 2023, has catapulted Kabaddi from being a niche rural sport to a widely-watched urban phenomenon. The Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) data reveals that the first four matches engaged 80.1 million viewers, amounting to 2.7 billion minutes of watch time. The opening weekend ratings witnessed a 38 percent surge compared to the previous edition, delineating the sport’s escalating allure.

The PKL Effect

Since its inception in 2014, the PKL has revolutionized Kabaddi, adding a touch of glamour and tweaking the traditional rules to cater to a broader audience. The PKL’s impact extends beyond the television ratings; it is mirrored in Google’s Year in Search 2023 report, where ‘how to get good at kabaddi’ secured the third position among the most popular searches in India. The league has not merely amplified the sport’s popularity but has also created a viable career path for athletes. The PKL is increasingly becoming a desired platform for Kabaddi players, mirroring the aspiration of cricketers to play in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Monetary Dynamics in Kabaddi

The player auctions for the PKL reflect the significant financial impetus the sport has gained. The most expensive purchase in the inaugural season was a modest 12.8 lakh, while in the latest season, Pawan Sehrawat was bought for a staggering Rs 2.26 crore, with several players commanding over Rs 1 crore. Further, the PKL’s broadcast rights were sold to Star for 109 million in 2021, underscoring the commercial viability of the sport.

Grassroots Initiatives and Future Prospects

Efforts are also underway to foster Kabaddi at the grassroots level. The Yuva Kabaddi Series and initiatives such as Gujarat Giants’ Little Giants aim to nurture young talent and propagate the sport. The future of Kabaddi in India appears promising, with the sport currently holding the fourth position among sports viewed positively in the nation. The PKL has played a pivotal role in this transformation, paving the way for more professional players to emerge from various programs.

India Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

