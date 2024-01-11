en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Pro Kabaddi League 2023: U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers – A Showdown of Equal Giants

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:54 am EST
Pro Kabaddi League 2023: U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers – A Showdown of Equal Giants

As the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 reaches its midpoint, the stage is set for a thrilling encounter in Match 66, featuring a showdown between U Mumba and Haryana Steelers. This match, marking the end of the Mumbai leg, promises to be a game-changer as both teams, with equal records of six wins in ten games, vie for the lead. With U Mumba ahead by a slim one-point margin, the stakes have never been higher.

Strengths and Strategies

U Mumba, under the coaching of Gholamreza Mazandarani, has proven its mettle with a robust defensive core led by Rinku and Surinder Singh, complemented by Mahender Singh’s support. The team’s raiding prowess lies with Guman Singh and Amirmohammed Zafardanesh, both of whom have shown exceptional skill on the mat. Additionally, Vinay and Chandran Ranjit have recently found form, thereby bolstering the team’s raiding strength.

On the other hand, the Haryana Steelers, guided by coach Manpreet Singh, have bounced back from their losses in the Noida leg with an impressive victory against the Bengal Warriors in Mumbai. Their raiding strategy, anchored by Chandran Ranjit and Vinay, has been significantly enhanced by Siddharth Desai’s late-game impact. Defensively, the team relies on Rahul Sethpal, Jaideep Dahiya, and Mohit Khaler to counter U Mumba’s raiders.

Previous Encounters

The history of the PKL has seen U Mumba and Haryana Steelers face off 13 times, with U Mumba leading the head-to-head record. Their last encounter in Season 10 ended in a nail-biting 44-44 tie, with Jaideep Dahiya’s brilliant defending earning him eight tackle points for Haryana Steelers and Zafardanesh securing a tie for U Mumba with 14 raid points.

Expectations for Match 66

As the teams prepare for this crucial match, the stakes are high, and the level of competition is expected to be intense. With each team boasting an array of skilled players, Match 66 promises to be a high-octane encounter that could potentially reshape the leaderboard of PKL 2023. As the Mumbai leg concludes, this match will not only serve as the climax of this phase of the tournament but also as a pivotal point in the journey towards the championship.

0
India Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
5 mins ago
VHP Telangana Criticizes Police for Cases Against Sobha Yatra Organizers
The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) Telangana unit has voiced vehement opposition to the actions of the Market police in Secunderabad, who took suo motu action against residents of Koneru Street. The residents were organizing a Sobha Yatra, a procession to welcome the sacred rice, known as akshintalu, from Ayodhya. The suo motu cases were registered
VHP Telangana Criticizes Police for Cases Against Sobha Yatra Organizers
Aman Sehrawat Secures Gold at Zagreb Open, Marking First Medal for Indian Wrestling in 2024
10 mins ago
Aman Sehrawat Secures Gold at Zagreb Open, Marking First Medal for Indian Wrestling in 2024
Assam Chief Minister Criticizes Congress for Refusing Ram Temple Invitation
10 mins ago
Assam Chief Minister Criticizes Congress for Refusing Ram Temple Invitation
Project Constitutional Justice: Dr. Babar's Journey for National Integration and Justice
5 mins ago
Project Constitutional Justice: Dr. Babar's Journey for National Integration and Justice
Odisha Government Greenlights 14 Industrial Projects: A Significant Boost in Investment and Job Creation
6 mins ago
Odisha Government Greenlights 14 Industrial Projects: A Significant Boost in Investment and Job Creation
Junglee Rummy Amplifies World Rummy Tournament with Republic Day Series
7 mins ago
Junglee Rummy Amplifies World Rummy Tournament with Republic Day Series
Latest Headlines
World News
Six Nations Documentary Features Rugby Star Andrew Porter's Off-Field Life
1 min
Six Nations Documentary Features Rugby Star Andrew Porter's Off-Field Life
Galway Basketball Rivals Maigh Cuilinn and Maree Face Off Twice in Two Weeks
2 mins
Galway Basketball Rivals Maigh Cuilinn and Maree Face Off Twice in Two Weeks
Injury Sidelines Naheem McLeod Indefinitely, Judah Mintz Bounces Back from Team Rule Violation
2 mins
Injury Sidelines Naheem McLeod Indefinitely, Judah Mintz Bounces Back from Team Rule Violation
RHS Home Care Expansion: Nearly 500 Jobs to be Created in Western Ireland
2 mins
RHS Home Care Expansion: Nearly 500 Jobs to be Created in Western Ireland
Mind Wandering: Beyond Daydreaming, Navigating the Cognitive Landscape
3 mins
Mind Wandering: Beyond Daydreaming, Navigating the Cognitive Landscape
UK Government Announces Largest Nuclear Expansion in 70 Years
3 mins
UK Government Announces Largest Nuclear Expansion in 70 Years
GMR Group in Advanced Talks to Acquire Hampshire County Cricket Club
5 mins
GMR Group in Advanced Talks to Acquire Hampshire County Cricket Club
Dudley Council's Budget Review Sparks Anger Among Campaigners
5 mins
Dudley Council's Budget Review Sparks Anger Among Campaigners
Junglee Rummy Amplifies World Rummy Tournament with Republic Day Series
7 mins
Junglee Rummy Amplifies World Rummy Tournament with Republic Day Series
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission
20 mins
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission
Great Yarmouth Commemorates Holocaust Victims with Memorial Service
55 mins
Great Yarmouth Commemorates Holocaust Victims with Memorial Service
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
3 hours
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
3 hours
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
4 hours
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
Kurt Russell and Son Wyatt Share a Joyful Stroll in NYC: A Glimpse into the Russell Legacy
4 hours
Kurt Russell and Son Wyatt Share a Joyful Stroll in NYC: A Glimpse into the Russell Legacy
Safety Concerns Halt Operations at Newmont's Telfer Mine
5 hours
Safety Concerns Halt Operations at Newmont's Telfer Mine
Palestinians Storm Aid Trucks in Gaza: A Desperate Cry Amidst Humanitarian Crisis
5 hours
Palestinians Storm Aid Trucks in Gaza: A Desperate Cry Amidst Humanitarian Crisis
Fatal Traffic Accident in Melbourne's South-East Claims Life
6 hours
Fatal Traffic Accident in Melbourne's South-East Claims Life

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app