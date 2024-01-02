Pro Bowler Dalvin Cook Parts Ways with the New York Jets

Four-time Pro Bowler and running back veteran, Dalvin Cook, has mutually decided to part ways with the New York Jets, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. The decision follows Cook’s agreement to restructure his contract, forfeiting all remaining guarantees. ESPN’s Adam Schefter further reported on the development.

Cook’s Short Stint with the Jets

Cook, 28, joined the Jets on a one-year contract worth $7 million after being released by the Minnesota Vikings, his team for six seasons. However, the running back veteran found opportunities hard to come by during his time with the Jets. Over the course of 15 games, he carried the ball 67 times, covering a total of 214 rushing yards, which averages out to 3.2 yards per carry. Cook also made 15 receptions for a total of 78 yards.

An Impressive Career

Despite a disappointing season with the Jets, Cook’s career boasts impressive numbers. He was a Pro Bowler during the last four of his six seasons with the Vikings, amassing 6,207 yards on 1,349 carries with 47 touchdowns. His departure from the Jets now opens up the opportunity for him to potentially join a playoff team, a move that will allow him to compete for a Super Bowl.

What’s Next for Cook and the Jets?

With Cook now a free agent, his next move remains a topic of interest in the NFL community. His replacement at the Jets, Breece Hall, had an impressive season himself, posting 186 carries for 816 yards and four touchdowns. On the other hand, Cook’s departure leaves a void in the Jets’ roster, which they will need to address to improve their performance in the upcoming season.