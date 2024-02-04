Pro Bowl 2024: How to Watch Live, Event Details, and More

The Pro Bowl, an annual showcase of the National Football League's star players, has evolved since its inception in 1939. Currently, the format brings together leading athletes from the American Football Conference (AFC) and the National Football Conference (NFC). The 2024 Pro Bowl is set to light up screens on Sunday, February 4, 2024, with ESPN broadcasting the event at 2:40 p.m. ET.

Pro Bowl Returns to Orlando

After a stint at the Allegiant Stadium in Nevada, the Pro Bowl returns to its previous home, Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida. This venue welcomed the event from 2017 to 2020, and its familiarity is expected to provide a comforting backdrop for both players and fans.

How to Watch the Pro Bowl 2024 for Free

For NFL enthusiasts keen to witness the spectacle live and cost-free, several streaming services provide free trials inclusive of ESPN. Options include Fubo with a seven-day free trial, DirecTV Stream, Sling TV offering a half-price deal for the first month, and Hulu+ With Live TV. An added bonus, Hulu+ With Live TV provides complimentary subscriptions to Hulu, Disney Plus, and ESPN Plus.

Pro Bowl 2024 Roster and Coaches

The complete 2024 Pro Bowl roster, starting players, and coaches are available on NFL.com. The coaching lineup boasts NFL legends Peyton Manning and Eli Manning, adding another layer of interest to this much-anticipated event.

As the Pro Bowl 2024 gears up to deliver another thrilling exhibition of top-tier football, fans worldwide can access a range of options to join in the excitement, either from the comfort of their homes or live at the Camping World Stadium. Regardless of the viewing choice, the event promises to be an unforgettable display of skill, strategy, and sportsmanship.