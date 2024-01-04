Private Party Makes a Notable Return at AEW Dynamite, Sets Sights on Tag-Team Championship

The Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, was set ablaze with excitement as the veteran tag-team, Private Party, made a grand return at the first All Elite Wrestling (AEW) Dynamite event of 2024. Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy, beloved by fans for their iconic red velvet rope entrance and captivating theme, made quite the comeback.

Private Party’s Bold Comeback

The event, marked by Orange Cassidy’s triumphant title defense against Dante Martin, was further electrified by the return of Private Party. The duo, having been absent from the AEW scene for over a year, made their presence felt in a powerful way. Marq Quen, last seen wrestling on an episode of Rampage in November 2022, had been sidelined due to a shoulder injury, while Isiah Kassidy had spent his time teamed up with The Hardys during Quen’s absence.

Issuing a Warning to the Tag-Team Division

Private Party’s comeback was not just about their return. It was a statement to the entire AEW tag-team division. The duo made it clear they were back for good, issuing a bold warning to all tag teams, including established teams like The Hardys. The intention was clear: they had their sights set on the AEW Tag-Team Championship.

Speculations About AEW Tag Team Division’s Future

Private Party’s return to AEW has sparked widespread speculation about the future of the AEW Tag Team Division. With the duo back in action and their clear intent to shake up the tag team division, the coming year promises to be an exciting one for AEW and its fans.