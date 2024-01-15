Princeton Triumphs Over Dartmouth in College Basketball Face-off

Monday's basketball matchup saw Princeton Tigers triumphing over Dartmouth Big Green with a compelling score of 76-58. The Tigers showcased both offensive and defensive prowess, with a field goal percentage of 45.1% and an impressive free throw percentage of 82.6%. Notably, from the three-point line, Princeton found success in 11 out of 26 attempts, translating to a 42.3% success rate.

Advertisment

Princeton's Standout Performances

Matt Allocco proved to be a game-changer for Princeton, contributing a staggering 25 points to the team's victory. His performance included five successful three-pointers, making a significant impact on the game's outcome. In addition to Allocco, Caden Pierce and Xaivian Lee demonstrated their skills, scoring 18 and 16 points, respectively. This collective effort played a crucial role in Princeton's win.

Dartmouth's Resilience Despite Loss

Advertisment

Despite the loss, Dartmouth displayed resilience and strength. The team achieved an overall field goal percentage of 43.1% and a free throw success rate of 58.3%. Brandon Mitchell-Day led the scoring for Dartmouth with 15 points, followed by Dusan Neskovic and Christensen with 12 and 11 points, respectively. Their efforts, though not enough for a win, signified a fighting spirit.

The Game's Pace

The pace of the game was mirrored in the turnovers, with Dartmouth committing 10 compared to Princeton's 5, demonstrating Princeton's superior ball control. This aspect of the game, coupled with the team's overall performance, played a significant role in Princeton's victory.

With an audience of 3,872 in a venue with a capacity of 6,854, the turnout for the game was strong, reflecting the public's interest and support for the sport. This engaging match highlighted the skills and strategies of both teams, setting the stage for their future encounters.