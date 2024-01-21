Princeton Day School Triumphs in Tight Hockey Clash Against Lawrenceville

On a cold winter night, the ice of Lisa McGraw Rink bore witness to an intense high school hockey battle between Princeton Day School (PDS) and Lawrenceville. Known fondly as the Big Red, Lawrenceville faced an uphill struggle that ended with PDS securing a narrow 3-2 victory. The tightly contested match was more than just a game. It was a significant community event that brought together both schools, fostering a sense of camaraderie and competition.

Standout Performances and Season Bests

PDS coach Scott Bertoli praised the game's atmosphere, acknowledging it as his team's best performance of the season. He showered accolades on goalie Calvin Fenton, who stood tall against the challenging Big Red onslaught, racking up a career-high 47 saves. This stellar performance was instrumental in PDS's victory and set a high bar for the rest of the season.

Looking Ahead: Challenges and Opportunities

The victory holds significant implications for PDS's future. As they gear up for upcoming challenges against Morristown-Beard and St. Augustine, replicating the focus and intensity from the Lawrenceville game becomes paramount. Bertoli emphasized this, noting the importance of wins for seeding purposes in the conference. PDS's leading player, Wyatt Ewanchyna, with a career-high 15 assists and 19 points, will be one to watch in these decisive encounters.

A Broader Look at the High School Hockey Scene

Meanwhile, in the broader high school hockey landscape, the Paul VI/Camden Catholic Co-op has been enjoying a successful season, led by the likes of Nick Aversa. The virtual Colonial Valley Conference championship promises an exciting showdown between Valley Division leaders Paul VI/Camden Catholic and Colonial Division leaders Robbinsville/Allentown.

Teams like Notre Dame, Princeton, West Windsor-Plainsboro United, and Lawrence/Ewing/Hightstown are also preparing for challenging games, seeking to improve their standings. The article also mentions the potential NJSIAA sanctioning of girls' ice hockey for the 2023-24 season, a pilot program since 2021. It's clear that the region's high school ice hockey scene is brimming with talent, competitiveness, and exciting developments.