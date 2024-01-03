Princeton Day School Clinches Overtime Victory in Basketball Showdown

In an electrifying display of stamina and skill, the boys from Princeton Day School (PDS) clinched a thrilling overtime victory over Notre Dame in a Colonial Valley Conference (CVC) basketball showdown. The Panthers, newcomers to the CVC, marked an important milestone in their season with a 50-46 win, testament to their growing prowess and potential.

A Battle of Titans

Leading the charge for the PDS was sophomore Jordan Owens, who stood out with a resounding 20 points, playing a pivotal role both offensively and defensively. On the other side, sophomore Will Foley from Notre Dame led his team with 18 points, a commendable effort that, however, fell short of securing the win.

Defensive Dynamism

The Panthers’ performance was particularly distinguished by their robust defensive strategy, especially during the second quarter. They held Notre Dame to 1 for 19 shooting during the second and part of the third quarter, contributing significantly to their 16-2 run and their eventual lead. Freshman Gary Jennings played a crucial part in this, blocking shots and contributing a valuable nine points to the team’s tally.

Coach’s Corner

PDS coach, Eugene Burroughs, lauded the team’s progress and Owens’ standout game. He also emphasized the young team’s ongoing learning process and their need for continuous improvement, a sentiment that underscores the team’s ambition and dedication.

With this victory, PDS aims to build on its success and carry this momentum into their upcoming games, while Notre Dame, undeterred, seeks to break their losing streak. The riveting contest, therefore, ended up being more than just a game – it was a testament to the spirit of competition, the will to improve, and the sheer love for the sport.