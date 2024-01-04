en English
Princess Lunar: The Racehorse’s Return A Year After Dramatic Escape

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:47 pm EST
Princess Lunar: The Racehorse’s Return A Year After Dramatic Escape

Every once in a while, a story emerges from the equestrian world that captures the public’s attention and imagination. This is the tale of Princess Lunar, a racehorse who made headlines and trended on social media platforms when she plunged into a bull shark inhabited canal on the Gold Coast a year ago. The incident came about when jockey Tegan Harrison was thrown off during The Wave race day, and Princess Lunar crashed through a fence and ended up swimming in the canal.

Heroic Rescue

The mare’s unexpected swim led to a nerve-wracking rescue operation led by starter Kenny Watson. Watson, showcasing an admirable blend of courage and dedication, plunged into the shark-infested waters to save the distressed mare. The video of Watson swimming after Princess Lunar, while potentially dangerous, went viral and garnered admiration from around the globe. The combined efforts of Watson and the rest of the staff ensured Princess Lunar was unharmed except for a few minor scrapes.

Aftermath and Reflection

Trainer Scott Morrisey, recalling the incident, admits its initial embarrassment but is now able to laugh about it. Contrary to what some suggested, the incident did not attract more horses for him to train, but it did bring an unexpected spotlight on Princess Lunar and Morrisey’s training abilities. The mishap, according to Morrisey, was likely caused by the mare having to decelerate suddenly, leading to her unexpected reaction.

Return to the Track

A year on, Princess Lunar is preparing for a much-anticipated return to the racetrack. She is set to compete in a Class 4 dash over 800 meters at Ipswich on Saturday against five rivals. Though she has not tasted victory since her win on the Gold Coast synthetic track in February, a month after her canal swim, Morrisey remains positive. He describes Princess Lunar as a highly strung mare who shines brilliantly when in form but can be challenging when not. With her return, the equestrian world watches with bated breath, hopeful for a victorious comeback.

Australia Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

